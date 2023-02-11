Fake Phone Calls Increase In Putnam: Scammers Impersonating Banks, Police

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning of an increase in scam phone calls. Photo Credit: Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Authorities in the region are warning of an increase in fake phone calls coming from scammers who impersonate banks or police officers to solicit money or personal information.

The uptick in phone scams has been happening in Putnam County over several days, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Some of the scam calls have been coming from individuals posing as employees of financial institutions to attempt to solicit credit card and bank account information.

Other calls have come from a person posing as a police officer, who will then claim to be investigating a family member and will say that money is required for bail or for the false investigation.

"Information to any unsolicited caller should never be shared," sheriff's deputies said, adding that anyone who receives a suspicious call from a person whose credibility can not be confirmed should call the sheriff's office at 845-225-4300.

