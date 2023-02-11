Open in App
Putnam County, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Fake Phone Calls Increase In Putnam: Scammers Impersonating Banks, Police

By Ben Crnic,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnph8_0khuaGOw00
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning of an increase in scam phone calls. Photo Credit: Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Authorities in the region are warning of an increase in fake phone calls coming from scammers who impersonate banks or police officers to solicit money or personal information.

The uptick in phone scams has been happening in Putnam County over several days, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Some of the scam calls have been coming from individuals posing as employees of financial institutions to attempt to solicit credit card and bank account information.

Other calls have come from a person posing as a police officer, who will then claim to be investigating a family member and will say that money is required for bail or for the false investigation.

"Information to any unsolicited caller should never be shared," sheriff's deputies said, adding that anyone who receives a suspicious call from a person whose credibility can not be confirmed should call the sheriff's office at 845-225-4300.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Motel Guest Covered In Lotion Rescued From Knife-Wielding Woman At Little Ferry Motel: Police
Little Ferry, NJ22 hours ago
REEL STORY: Ex-Con Nabbed With Gun Fished From Lake: Rochelle Park PD
Rochelle Park, NJ21 hours ago
Woman Whose Alleged Shooting Threat Locked Down Bergen Fire & Oak ID'd As Westchester Resident
Montvale, NJ2 hours ago
Rosendale Man Busted For Beating Woman, Taking Police On Pursuit, Cops Say
Rosendale, NY2 hours ago
NJ Diner Worker Killed By Car Walking To Work Was 'Face Of The Diner'
Franklin, NJ17 hours ago
Bridgeport Armed Robber Nabbed Again For Multiple Robberies, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Man Pours Gas On Woman, Trailer In Middletown, Police Say
Middletown, CT3 hours ago
Mercedes Stolen In Darien As Owner Talks On Phone With Police
Darien, CT2 days ago
48-Year-Old Yonkers Police Detective Dies Suddenly
Yonkers, NY3 hours ago
Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Hit-Run I-91 Crash In Enfield
Enfield, CT4 hours ago
Gunshots Bring Edgewater PD To River, Fleeing Quintet Captured After Crash
Edgewater, NJ2 days ago
Family 'Shattered, Broken' After Missing Burlington Woman Found Dead At 49
Burlington, CT1 day ago
Dix Hills Man Accused Of Driving Drunk After Crash Between SUV, Pickup Truck In West Islip
West Islip, NY1 hour ago
Hit-Run Crash: Spring Valley Man Charged After Woman Struck, Killed In Hillcrest
Ramapo, NY2 hours ago
Woman Arrested After Shooting Threat Locks Down Popular Bergen County Restaurant
Montvale, NJ1 day ago
‘Drug Dealer In White Coat’: NY Pharmacist Admits Illegally Distributing Opioids
Cedarhurst, NY2 days ago
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Victim One Of Two Pedestrians Struck In Hawthorne In Less Than 24 Hours
Hawthorne, NJ37 minutes ago
Greenport Man ID'd As One Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal Southold Head-On Crash
Southold, NY1 day ago
Plump Fragrance Thieves Flee Bergen Mall Ulta In U-Haul, Store's 3rd Big Theft In Two Months
Maywood, NJ6 hours ago
Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash In East Hartford, Claims Someone Else Drove, Police Say
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Dead Outside Paterson Eastside High School, 16-Year-Old Wounded
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Body Of Missing Hudson Man Found In His Van In Englewood, No Foul Play Suspected
Englewood, NJ2 days ago
IDs Released For 4 Killed In Head-On Crash On Long Island's North Fork
Southold, NY1 day ago
Man Struck By Car While Crossing Long Island Street Hospitalized With Serious Injuries
Brentwood, NY1 day ago
Kristine Violante Of Lyndhurst Spent Life Caring For Animals, 32
Lyndhurst, NJ1 day ago
SIDEWAYS: Driver Hospitalized After SUV Hits Two Parked Vehicles In Glen Rock
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy