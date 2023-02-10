Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail

The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.

Channel 11 was there as Johnathan Morris was discharged from UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. Morris was escorted outside by several officers, who loaded him into an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

Morris is accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski and injuring Officer Charles Thomas Monday. Police were responding to a call from his mother, who said the military veteran was having a PTSD episode.

Morris allegedly fled from police when they tried talking to him, ending up in a yard in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue. Witnesses driving on Grandview Avenue told police Morris approached them and told them police were trying to kill him. He asked them to film him, which they did, according to court documents.

The witnesses told police that soon after, Officer Thomas, driving a police car, pulled into an alley off 1300 Grandview Avenue, and Officer Sluganski arrived on foot.

Morris pulled out a gun and shot Officer Thomas and then shot Officer Sluganski, according to court documents.

Morris was shot in the leg when Officer Thomas returned fire. He fled to a nearby convenience store, where a man applied a tourniquet to his leg before more officers arrived and took Morris into custody.

Morris was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

