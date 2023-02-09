Open in App
Washington County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspicious packages sent to Washington County Courthouse, other surrounding buildings

By WPXI.com News Staff,

7 days ago
Multiple suspicious packages were sent to the Washington County Courthouse and surrounding buildings on Thursday, prompting several buildings to go on lockdown.

“There was an announcement over the speaker that was like, ‘Don’t open any white packages,’” said Macy Divens who works in the County building.

The FBI said that five judges and one county employee received suspicious packages and that two more additional packages were found addressed to a former county employee.

The FBI said that the packages did not contain any hazardous materials or powder.

It’s unclear just how many were opened, but at least two people who touched the contents were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said all Washington County offices located in the Courthouse, Family Court Center, Courthouse Square, and Crossroads Center have been closed. They said they expect to resume normal operations Friday.

Officials said that there is not believed to be any threat to public safety this time, but encourage people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The FBI, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Public Safety Department (Hazmat Team), Washington County District Attorney’s Office, City of Washington Fire Department, City of Washington Police Department, Washington Ambulance and Chair Service, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service to the Washington County Courthouse, are all involved in the investigation.

This is not the first time packages similar to the ones sent in Washington County today were distributed to different municipalities.

A similar package was sent to the Charleroi Water Authority a few months ago. The package was filled with documents.

Sources say some of the exact same documents found in that envelope were also found in Washington County.

The documents allegedly had an overwhelming bad odor to them.

The solicitor in Charleroi said when he heard about the suspicious packages he was immediately on alert and notified officials that he believes the suspect sent a similar package to the Charleroi Water Authority on Oct. 31.

The documents include references to:

  • Soveirn Empire
  • Office of the President, date July 4th, 1776
  • A former custodian listed as Joseph Biden
  • Office of the treasury, United States “bankrupsee”
  • The Empire State of Morocco

The contents were bizarre and disturbing enough that the water authority officials called their solicitor. Another similarity between the package and the ones sent to the courthouse today had an almost identical return address to a street in Donora.

