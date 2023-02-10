Open in App
Selma, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Funeral services announced for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Smak9_0khuC35200

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. next week.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a public viewing and mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Church at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 15.

On Thursday, February 16, funeral services will be held at Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno at 10 am.

A motorcade from the arena will then proceed to the Reedley Cemetery around noon.

Action News will bring you live coverage of the service.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of officer Carrasco.

RELATED: Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association nearing $50k in funding in memory of Officer Carrasco

Contributions to the fund can be sent to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association

C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund

1360 Van Ness Avenue

Fresno, Ca 93721.

Donations can also be made online by visiting the Peace Officers Research Association of California's website .

All the proceeds will help support Carrasco's family and the child he was expecting with his partner.

Flower arrangements for Carrasco's funeral can be sent to:

Chapel of the Light

1620 W. Belmont

Fresno, CA 93728
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Thousands gather to remember fallen Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fallen firefighters honored 3 years after deadly Porterville Library fire
Porterville, CA14 hours ago
Body found in Visalia home after suspect attacks employee at restaurant, police say
Visalia, CA12 hours ago
Man found dead in field in Tulare County, deputies say
Corcoran, CA16 hours ago
Convenience store clerk shot while being robbed in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection to triple shooting in central Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
2 men shot and killed at northwest Fresno hookah lounge identified
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
'Little Libraries' dedicated to Porterville firefighters killed in fire in 2020
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Renzi artwork vandalized after surviving structure fire in Fresno
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Huron Police report 6 separate shootings this year, no arrests
Huron, CA3 days ago
Operation Gift Box: Fresno teens plant flowers at senior living community
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
End of Watch Fund volunteers leave snacks for first responders during Selma officer's funeral
Selma, CA4 days ago
Strathmore taqueria destroyed in early morning fire, owners hoping to rebuild
Strathmore, CA16 hours ago
1 person hospitalized following shooting in East Central Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Deputies searching for vehicle in connection to man's death in Tulare County
Goshen, CA4 days ago
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide involving husband in Merced, police say
Merced, CA3 days ago
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in northeast Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fire destroys auto body shop in Fresno County
Raisin City, CA3 days ago
Nonprofit helping provide athletic gear for Madera students
Madera, CA1 day ago
Large police presence reported in Central Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Former Fresno Mayor reacts to news of Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for stabbing father during fight at northeast Fresno home, police say
Fresno, CA6 days ago
2 teens killed in suspected DUI crashes in Valley on Super Bowl Sunday
Bakersfield, CA7 days ago
Police searching for the gunman in drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno, CA7 days ago
Man found dead in street in Hanford, police say
Hanford, CA7 days ago
100 year old Portuguese history celebrated at a Kings County Museum
Hanford, CA3 days ago
Kids Day 2023 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital
Fresno, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy