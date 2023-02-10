Funeral services announced for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. next week.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a public viewing and mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Church at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 15.
On Thursday, February 16, funeral services will be held at Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno at 10 am.
A motorcade from the arena will then proceed to the Reedley Cemetery around noon.
Action News will bring you live coverage of the service.
A memorial fund has been set up for the family of officer Carrasco. RELATED: Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association nearing $50k in funding in memory of Officer Carrasco
Contributions to the fund can be sent to: Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association
C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund
1360 Van Ness Avenue
Fresno, Ca 93721.
Donations can also be made online by visiting the Peace Officers Research Association of California's website
.
All the proceeds will help support Carrasco's family and the child he was expecting with his partner.
Flower arrangements for Carrasco's funeral can be sent to: Chapel of the Light
1620 W. Belmont
Fresno, CA 93728
