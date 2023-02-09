Open in App
Cohasset, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1

By Bob Ward, Lindsey Thorpe,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uiIk_0khqujW100

A status hearing for the Cohasset father, Brian Walshe who is accused of murdering his wife and dismembering her body last month, has been set for March 1 after appearing in court via Zoom for his initial status hearing Thursday morning.

Walshe, 46, appeared virtually in Quincy District Court from the Norfolk County House of Corrections, where he is being held without bail on charges that he murdered and discarded the remains of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, whose body has still not been found.

The prosecution is expected to provide the evidence that has been gathered thus far. That potentially includes items that were still being tested at the State Crime Lab when Walshe last appeared in court for his murder arraignment three weeks ago.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges filed against him.

Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body

Prosecutors have alleged that he killed his wife Ana in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Investigators suspect that Ana’s discarded remains may have been incinerated in a trash facility.

“There is a preponderance of a lot of things here that really point in one direction,” said Peter Raider, who was friends with Ana Walshe. “There are so many unanswered questions.”

Raider, who met Ana through their work in the real estate industry, is anxious to see how the case unfolds.

“Everybody who knew and cared about Ana is really watching this thing,” he said. “She had this genuine heart of gold that she wanted to spread around the world.”

Prosecutors have already said that Brian Walshe made more than a dozen disturbing Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to” and “how to stop a body from decomposing”

The state has already presented evidence collected from 10 trash bags that were reportedly disposed of in a dumpster at the Swampscott apartment complex of Brian Walshe’s mother.

Some of that evidence includes a piece of a necklace that Ana had been wearing, a Prada purse, a COVID vaccine card with her name and other items containing both Brian and Ana’s DNA.

At some point in the investigation, prosecutors could bring all of the evidence gathered to a grand jury.

The grand jury would then vote on whether to directly indict Brian Walshe on the charges.

Boston 25 News reached out to Brian Walshe’s attorney, Tracy Miner, on Wednesday afternoon and did not hear back.

Boston 25 News also reached out to DCF to ask if the Walshe’s 2-year-old, 4-year-old and 6-year-old boys remain in state custody.

A DCF spokesperson said “due to state and federal privacy requirements, there is no further information.”

Ana Walshe murder: An in-depth look into where the case stands and what comes next

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA
Prosecutor: Norwood boy was on morning walk in Boston when career criminal shot him to death
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Family of Boston murder victim Daniel Sanders looking for justice
Boston, MA20 hours ago
The man charged with the shooting death of Norwood teen facing judge Friday
Norwood, MA18 hours ago
Most Popular
Finding fair juries will be key to Brian Walshe, Lindsay Clancy cases
Cohasset, MA1 day ago
Mother, son, man from Worcester found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT48 minutes ago
DA asks public for help in case of missing Mass. mother who vanished more than 30 years ago
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Man convicted of beating mother to death with fireplace log
West Bridgewater, MA2 days ago
Juvenile and man arrested in brawl that left teen girl injured at Nubian Station
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Boston police probationary officer placed on leave pending charges in Arizona
Boston, MA1 day ago
Child, adult from Worcester among three found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT21 hours ago
Worcester police launch criminal investigation after charter school cheerleading staff put on leave
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Public’s help sought after three 14-year-old boys go missing in Boston in a week
Boston, MA4 hours ago
‘Tragic’: Cambridge city manager shares update weeks after college student killed by police
Cambridge, MA2 days ago
Hudson High School staff member accused of engaging in ‘behaviors” that violate school policies’
Hudson, MA3 hours ago
Boston police identify man killed in double shooting
Boston, MA1 day ago
Cambridge police searchig for missing 19-year-old man
Cambridge, MA17 hours ago
Memorial service held in Wrentham for former U.S. Marine and humanitarian killed in Ukraine
Wrentham, MA1 day ago
West Newbury Police seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a home break-in
West Newbury, MA1 day ago
Police: Man caught pleasuring himself, using drugs, while trying to make food delivery in Plymouth
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
25 Investigates: Long term motel residents told to vacate for homeless shelter
Concord, MA2 days ago
Raging blaze engulfs triple-decker home in Brockton
Brockton, MA6 hours ago
Bourne police chief concerned about rise in mental health calls
Bourne, MA1 day ago
Police search for suspects connected to an armed robbery at Townsend Package store
Townsend, MA1 day ago
Raging blaze engulfs multi-level home in Brockton
Brockton, MA7 hours ago
Arlington Catholic High School employee was fired after “inappropriate interaction” with a student
Arlington, MA18 hours ago
Brockton Hospital opens two urgent care centers, plans to re-open three months after fire
Brockton, MA20 hours ago
Firefighter injured in blaze that tore through triple-decker in Brockton
Brockton, MA5 hours ago
Celebrating Boston’s Black History: City Fresh Foods
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Activists pushing FDA for national menthol cigarette ban
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Pride parade and festival returns to Boston for first time since 2019
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy