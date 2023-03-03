Cristiano Ronaldo goals Al Nassr 2022/23: All his highlights, hat tricks, assists and other stats

After an illustrious career in Europe where he won just about every trophy possible across his stints as a Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his talents to the Middle East.

He joined Al Nassr on January 1, 2023 and it's widely reported that Ronaldo is now the highest paid football player in the history of the game , though given how hungry he is to acquire more titles, his success will still be measured on the pitch with his new side.

With a host of new competitions to appear in from the Saudi Pro League to the AFC Champions League in the future (if his side qualifies), we keep you up to date with how Ronaldo is getting on in Riyadh.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

Stats below correct as of March 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr goals 2022/23

Since his two-goal performance against PSG — made up of players from the Saudi Pro League — in his first appearance in Saudi Arabia for a Saudi Pro League all-star team, he's now racking up the goals in league play.

He has 8 goals in six official matches for Al Nassr in all competitions.

His first strike came from the penalty spot against Al Fateh (February 3), rescuing a 2-2 draw for Al Nassr. He followed that up by exploding for four goals against Al Wehda on February 9, and then bagging a hat-trick against Damac on February 25.

Total goals for Al Nassr in 2022/23 across all competitions: 8

Ronaldo's 8th goal

Match: Damac vs Al Nassr

Damac vs Al Nassr Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 7th goal

Match: Damac vs Al Nassr

Damac vs Al Nassr Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 6th goal

Match: Damac vs Al Nassr

Damac vs Al Nassr Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 5th goal

Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 4th goal

Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 3rd goal

Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 2nd goal

Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 1st goal

Match: Al Fateh vs Al Nassr

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Date Competition Opponent Ronaldo

Goals Jan. 22 Saudi Pro League vs. Ettifaq 0 Jan. 26 Saudi Super Cup vs. Al Ittihad 0 Feb. 3 Saudi Pro League at Al Fateh 1 Feb. 9 Saudi Pro League at Al Wehda 4 Feb. 17 Saudi Pro League vs. Al Taawoun 0 Feb. 25 Saudi Pro League at Damac 3 March 3 Saudi Pro League vs. Al Batin 0 TOTAL 8

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr assists 2022/23

Perhaps best known for his elite finishing skills, Ronaldo is less of a playmaker compared to his rival Lionel Messi.

As a result, Ronaldo's career to date has been dominated by his various, stunning finishes as opposed to his silky assists.

To highlight that point, during his entire second stint with Manchester United, he managed to pick up just five assists across 54 competitive matches.

That said, the Portuguese international will be hoping to change that during his time with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Total assists for Al Nassr in 2022/23 across all competitions: 2

Ronaldo's 2nd assist

Match: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Date: Fri, Feb. 17

Ronaldo's 1st assist