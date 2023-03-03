Open in App
Cristiano Ronaldo goals Al Nassr 2022/23: All his highlights, hat tricks, assists and other stats

By Nathan Evans,

6 days ago

After an illustrious career in Europe where he won just about every trophy possible across his stints as a Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his talents to the Middle East.

He joined Al Nassr on January 1, 2023 and it's widely reported that Ronaldo is now the highest paid football player in the history of the game , though given how hungry he is to acquire more titles, his success will still be measured on the pitch with his new side.

With a host of new competitions to appear in from the Saudi Pro League to the AFC Champions League in the future (if his side qualifies), we keep you up to date with how Ronaldo is getting on in Riyadh.

Stats below correct as of March 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr goals 2022/23

Since his two-goal performance against PSG — made up of players from the Saudi Pro League — in his first appearance in Saudi Arabia for a Saudi Pro League all-star team, he's now racking up the goals in league play.

He has 8 goals in six official matches for Al Nassr in all competitions.

His first strike came from the penalty spot against Al Fateh (February 3), rescuing a 2-2 draw for Al Nassr. He followed that up by exploding for four goals against Al Wehda on February 9, and then bagging a hat-trick against Damac on February 25.

  • Total goals for Al Nassr in 2022/23 across all competitions: 8

Ronaldo's 8th goal

  • Match: Damac vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 7th goal

  • Match: Damac vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 6th goal

  • Match: Damac vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Sat, Feb. 25

Ronaldo's 5th goal

  • Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 4th goal

  • Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 3rd goal

  • Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 2nd goal

  • Match: Al Wehda vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Thurs, Feb. 9

Ronaldo's 1st goal

  • Match: Al Fateh vs Al Nassr
  • Date: Thurs, Feb. 9
Date Competition Opponent Ronaldo
Goals
Jan. 22 Saudi Pro League vs. Ettifaq 0
Jan. 26 Saudi Super Cup vs. Al Ittihad 0
Feb. 3 Saudi Pro League at Al Fateh 1
Feb. 9 Saudi Pro League at Al Wehda 4
Feb. 17 Saudi Pro League vs. Al Taawoun 0
Feb. 25 Saudi Pro League at Damac 3
March 3 Saudi Pro League vs. Al Batin 0
TOTAL 8

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr assists 2022/23

Perhaps best known for his elite finishing skills, Ronaldo is less of a playmaker compared to his rival Lionel Messi.

As a result, Ronaldo's career to date has been dominated by his various, stunning finishes as opposed to his silky assists.

To highlight that point, during his entire second stint with Manchester United, he managed to pick up just five assists across 54 competitive matches.

That said, the Portuguese international will be hoping to change that during his time with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

  • Total assists for Al Nassr in 2022/23 across all competitions: 2

Ronaldo's 2nd assist

  • Match: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun
  • Date: Fri, Feb. 17

Ronaldo's 1st assist

  • Match: Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun
  • Date: Fri, Feb. 17
