‘Creepy pattern’: Katherine Ryan calls out Leonardo DiCaprio amid latest dating rumours

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Katherine Ryan has called out Leonardo DiCaprio amid rumours he’s dating a 19-year-old.

The comedian, who created and starred in Netflix series The Duchess , was responding to claims the actor is dating Israeli model Eden Polani.

Neither DiCaprio nor Polani have confirmed if they are in a relationship, and The Independent has contacted DiCaprio’s representative for comment. Meanwhile, a source told People : “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group.

But the rumours have caused social media users to draw attention to the fact that their age gap is the same one shared by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey , Pascal’s teenage co-star in The Last of Us .

Ryan hit out at DiCaprio over the rumours, joking that his dating habits – which have seen him criticised for never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25 – are “literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS”.

When a follower asked her what “the crime” is, Ryan replied: “No crime, just a creepy pattern.”

She also wrote that Titanic , which was released in 1997, is “too old for Leonardo DiCaprio to be in it”.

The Oscar-winning actor reportedly broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone , just after her 25 th birthday in June last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhRvt_0khpdLzX00

Reports that the pair had split up emerged in August, after fans joked on social media that the relationship was about to come to an end after they learnt she was turning 25 last year.

