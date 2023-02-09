ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diplo Responded After A Clip Appeared To Show Him Mouthing Shady Words After Losing To Beyoncé At The 2023 Grammys

By Chelsea Stewart
 4 days ago

Diplo swears he's not upset about Beyoncé winning Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Some viewers thought he appeared to say, "She bought that" in apparent anger when Beyoncé's Renaissance album was announced as the winner over his self-titled LP. But Diplo says those weren't his feelings at all.

Not diplo saying "they bought that" about the beyonce win 😭😭😭

@HAUSSUXX 02:07 PM - 06 Feb 2023

Reposting the clip of his reaction, the "Revolution" artist revealed that he'd actually said, “I’m glad to be part of this" — not "She bought that."

Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

"Beyoncé['s] album was legendary," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he is a "stan" and had even worked with her on several occasions before. "[W]hat's important to understand was that her intention was 100%. She did the work, found the real producers, and she made classics .. so she deserves her flowers."

Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic

He concluded, "[A]nd when she won, I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen ... but the best part was my friends and the other artists in the genre still out raving until sunrise somewhere in LA : that's what the music is really about 😎."

Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Hmm, OK. We'll allow it!

You can see Diplo's full post here:

Instagram: @diplo

