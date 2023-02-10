CNN

US officials disclosed new details about the balloon's capabilities. Here's what we know By Jeremy HerbManu RajuKylie AtwoodJennifer HanslerHaley Britzky, 7 days ago

By Jeremy HerbManu RajuKylie AtwoodJennifer HanslerHaley Britzky, 7 days ago

Biden administration officials disclosed new information Thursday about the capabilities of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States last week and what ...