ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aid workers in Turkey and Syria describe devastation caused by earthquake

By Tim Sigsworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLIyG_0khlNKt600

Aid workers on the ground in Turkey and Syria have described the “grim” devastation caused by this week’s earthquake as they called on the British public to donate to a new charity appeal.

Salah Aboulgasem, who is working for the charity Islamic Relief in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, arrived 14 hours after the earthquake struck 21 miles east of the city.

He said: “I’ve been working in the humanitarian space for more than 15 years. I’ve been to many disaster zones and I’ve been to many warzones, and I have to say that the size and the scale of this is unprecedented.”

Mr Aboulgasem spoke of his shock at visiting Nurdagi, a nearby town of 50,000 people where he said 70% of buildings had been flattened.

We did a distribution yesterday of blankets and I have never seen blankets be taken as quickly as they were yesterday. It was unbelievable. It just shows how cold people are now

Salah Aboulgasem, Islamic Relief

“Looking around, there were search and rescue operations going on everywhere,” he said.

“Everywhere you looked there was a search and rescue going on. The buildings had completely collapsed. It was shocking to see it.”

He added that survivors are so terrified of buildings collapsing in aftershocks that they are remaining out on the streets and living in tents.

Mr Aboulgasem said: “ People are cold, very, very cold. People who had buildings or were living in shelters that have not been destroyed, psychologically, emotionally and understandably they are not willing to return to those.

“We did a distribution yesterday of blankets and I have never seen blankets be taken as quickly as they were yesterday. It was unbelievable. It just shows how cold people are now.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is co-ordinating a joint rapid fundraising response by 14 charities including Islamic Relief, as well as the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children.

The Government has said it will match any donations made by the public up to a total of £5 million.

The DEC said it expects humanitarian needs to grow over the coming days, with access to shelter, clean water and warmth all potential issues.

There are huge numbers of people trapped under buildings and we are getting more and more worried about their survival

Oben Coban, Save the Children

Oben Coban, who is working in Turkey for Save the Children, told the PA news agency that two million children have been affected by the earthquake, which he described as the worst in Europe for a century.

“The situation on the ground is grim,” he said. “What we see this morning is a much clearer picture of the immense devastation and destruction of whole cities.

“This might have been the biggest tragedy in the last 100 years in the whole of Europe. Ten cities were impacted and it was on a scale of 450km, it is so widespread.

“There are huge numbers of people trapped under buildings and we are getting more and more worried about their survival.”

He added: “We are still hearing miracle stories. We are still getting a small number of people taken out of the debris alive, especially children.

“Our people on the ground were hearing the sounds of people who were trapped under buildings for the first two days, but now we are losing that.”

Dr Wassel Al-Jerk, a doctor working with medical charity SEMA in north-western Syria, said more than 400 buildings in the region have collapsed and at least 1,700 people killed.

He said: “The situation is miserable in north-western Syria. It is very comparable to the situation in Turkey, with a big difference being the capabilities available inside Syria compared with what the Turkish government has.”

We need heating, fuel and electricity and support for civil defence in rescuing the trapped people under the rubble and collapsed buildings

Dr Wassel Al-Jerk, working with medical charity in Syria

Dr Al-Jerk explained that casualties among SEMA’s own staff are making it more difficult to treat the large numbers of patients requiring medical attention.

“Many of the staff are affected as normal people by the earthquake, and lost their families and sometimes they lost their lives, and most of them are trying to secure shelter for their families,” he said.

“Two who died are female, who were working as social mobilisers for a vaccination programme. And a surgical assistant lost his left arm when his house collapsed on his whole family. He is in the intensive care unit.”

He added: “There are high needs for securing shelter for medical aid, for drinking water and food items and non-food items.

“We need heating, fuel and electricity and support for civil defence in rescuing the trapped people under the rubble and collapsed buildings.”

For more details on how to donate visit www.dec.org.uk.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rescue dog dies during Turkey earthquake rescue mission

Humanitarian aid charity the Mexican Red Cross has released a video honouring a rescue dog who died while carrying out a mission in Turkey.Posting on Twitter, the charity paid tribute to the dog, called Proteo, who died after helping find two survivors of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, according to local reports. The cause of death has not been reported.It shows rescue staff standing in a square formation in silence before applauding.Hoy despedimos con honores a un gran canino, elemento de la @SEDENAmx que siempre trabajo con valentía y arrojo.Gracias "PROTEO" cuidamos desde un mejor lugar y guía a nuestros binomios...
The Independent

UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

Syria's president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment fon millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months.Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.Guterres said in a statement the toll from the quake “continues to mount, delivering food, health, nutrition,...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Chinese satellite fires green laser beams over Hawaii as tensions escalate over spy balloon

Astronomers have revealed that a Chinese satellite fired green laser beams over the state of Hawaii – at a time when tensions are boiling over between Beijing and Washington after several foreign objects including a Chinese spy balloon were shot down over the US in recent days.Scientists at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) captured the mystery beams of light on video through its Subaru-Asahi Star Camera on Mauna Kea back on 28 January.Footage of the incident shows green laser light beaming over the cloudy sky over Maunakea in Hawaii.At the time, the space agency said that the...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Poland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says

Poland fears that an “act of aggression” could be carried out again, the country’s president Andrzej Duda has said.Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Mr Duda addressed the missile strike that killed two people on a farm in Poland close to the western border with Ukraine.Initial findings by US officials suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.“We do fear that some kind of an act of aggression [or] provocation, could be carried out,” Mr Duda said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sending aircraft to Ukraine not an easy decision, Polish president saysMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAssange protesters stage ‘night carnival’ calling for release of WikiLeaks founder
The Independent

Chinese patrol boat fires ‘blinding’ military-grade laser in clash with Philippines coast guard

A “military-grade laser light” allegedly hit a Philippines coast guard vessel and temporarily blinded some of its crew members in the disputed South China Sea.Manila accused a Chinese coast guard ship of carrying out the act that took place on 6 February, officials said on Monday.The Chinese ship allegedly maneuvered “dangerously” close, about 137 metres, to block the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua patrol vessel from approaching the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas shoal, the coast guard said in a statement.Manila has called the act a “blatant” violation of Philippine sovereign rights.The incident has become the latest flare-up in a series...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

War for control of Haiti's capital targets women's bodies

Nadia hushes the crying 3-month-old baby swaddled in her arms, gently planting kisses on her forehead.She was 19, not ready to be a mother. But the young Haitian’s life changed when she was walking home from class on the dusty streets of a gang-controlled area of Haiti’s capital last year.She was dragged into a car by a group of men, blindfolded and kidnapped. For three days, she was beaten, starved and gang-raped.Months later, she learned that she was pregnant. In an instant, her dreams of studying and economically lifting her family dissolved.As Haiti’s toxic slate of gangs continue to...
The Independent

Nato defence ministers gather to discuss support for Ukraine, spy balloons

Nato defence ministers will gather in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday to coordinate weapons supplies for Ukraine and discuss the threat posed by spy balloons.The meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in the Belgian capital comes ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.It also follows the shooting down of a series of objects in western airspace by the US military, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.❝We are in a race of logistics [..] speed will save lives❞NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg discussing Alliance support to Ukraine 🇺🇦 as he previews the Ministers of Defence meetings at HQ in...
The Independent

‘We detected it’: Biden White House says Trump officials failed to detect Chinese army balloon programme

Pressured by criticism from Republicans and questions from reporters about a sudden series of efforts to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and several other unidentified craft, the Biden White House on Monday blamed the Trump administration for failing to detect similar craft in US airspace between 2017-2021.A spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), John Kirby, stated at a press conference on Monday that the Chinese surveillance programme uncovered by the US this month was active during the Trump presidency. His remarks came in response to repeated questions about why the US military was apparently just now shooting...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Five dead after soldier goes on killing spree at Philippines military camp

A soldier went on a killing spree at a military camp in southern Philippines, killing four of his colleagues before being shot dead, officials said.The shooter went on a rampage at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City after 1:00am local time on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of four service personnel, according to a statement released by major Francisco Garello, the spokesperson for the 4th Infantry Division. The shooter then reportedly went to other rooms, where two soldiers engaged him in a struggle before killing him. “We assure the public that this is an isolated incident,” the spokesperson...
The Independent

Moldova claims Russia has plot to overthrow government with ‘attacks’ on buildings and by ‘taking hostages’

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has outlined what she has described as a plot by Moscow to use “external saboteurs” to overthrow her country’s government – a plan which could involve “attacks” on state buildings and the taking of “hostages”.President Sandu said the plot is intended to put Moldova “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union.“The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Ms Sandu said.She...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Experts found Chilean poet Neruda was poisoned, nephew says

Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago, a family member of the Nobel Prize winner said Monday.The revelation by Rodolfo Reyes, a Neruda nephew, is the latest turn in one of the great debates of post-coup Chile. The long-stated official position has been that Neruda died of complications from prostate cancer, but the poet's driver argued for decades that he was poisoned. There was no confirmation of Reyes' comments from forensic experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile who are scheduled to publicly release a report Wednesday on the cause of...
The Independent

Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A...
The Independent

‘I realised this was not my war’: Russian mercenary who fled Wagner group ‘executed with sledgehammer’

A Russian convict who fought for the Wagner group has been beaten to death with a sledgehammer after being accused of fleeing the war, according to reports. The man, who identified himself as Dmitry Yakushchenko, 44, was accused of fleeing the mercenary group and defecting to Ukraine. The Wagner group is a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.In an unverified video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel and seen by Reuters, Mr Yakushchenko says he was born in Crimea and left prison before joining the mercenary group.The footage,...
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows intense fighting on Ukraine frontline amid new Russian offensive

As the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, new satellite images show intense fighting along the country’s frontline.Satellite images released by private space technology company Maxar show the Vuhledar area in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.The area is the site of concentrated fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.Images from 8 to 10 February reveal areas of intense artillery shelling in the farms and fields south of Vuhledar as Ukrainian forces reportedly pushed back Russian troops that have been attempting to capture territory in the area. The images also show probable Russian military units, including tanks and armored...
The Independent

Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into meal for use in corn chips or other snacks. After a previous decree, some U.S. growers worried a GM feed corn ban could happen as soon as 2024 or 2025. Mexico argued that GM corn could represent a health risk, but has presented no evidence so far.U.S. farmers...
The Independent

Politicians urged to take clear stand against violence towards asylum seekers

Political leaders must “take a clear stand” and condemn violence against asylum seekers, charities have said, as they warned of a high risk that disorder seen at the weekend could be repeated across the country.A number of organisations have signed an open letter following “horrifying” scenes outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers on Friday, which saw fireworks thrown at police and a police van attacked with hammers and set alight.The letter, co-ordinated by coalition campaign Together With Refugees, criticised “inflammatory language” and policies that “demonise” people seeking refuge, and warned of a “high risk of more premeditated extremist attacks...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy