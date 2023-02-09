ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Chinese spy balloon – live: Surveillance craft used ‘multiple antennas’ for collecting communications

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Declassified reporting from the US Department of State reveals that a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon was equipped with “multiple antennas” that likely made the aircraft “capable of collecting and geolocating communications”.

The US believes the vessel was part of a Chinese military fleet that has performed similar operations in 40 countries across five continents.

Defense officials briefed a Senate panel on Thursday, providing a timeline of the military’s actions and its abilities to block the balloon’s intelligence collection before a F-22 Raptor jet shot it down above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and other world leaders are studying the scale and scope of China’s surveillance program and its latest balloon, which Mr Blinken said “violated international law and US sovereignty” with “an irresponsible act”.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that the balloon incident “confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour” using “different types of intelligence and surveillance platforms” around the world.

The Independent

The Independent

