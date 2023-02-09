Open in App
Here's What 33 "Hot Guys" From Your Childhood Are Apparently Worth Today, Like Some Of These People Made Bank

By Matt Stopera,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PMpD_0khkG2Kj00

Celebrity Net Worth is a website that estimates how much money celebrities are, well, worth. It could be wildly inaccurate, but it's still fun to look people up. That said, because I love a good '90s/2000s heart throb moment, here are the celeb net worths of people we all thought were hot growing up.

1. Let's start with Rider Strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRFwT_0khkG2Kj00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

He's 43 now:

@rider_strong / Via instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $2 million.

@riderstrong/ instagram.com

2. Josh Hartnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZwHO_0khkG2Kj00
John Russo / Sygma via Getty Images

He's 44 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCVbk_0khkG2Kj00
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $25 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXTmS_0khkG2Kj00
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

3. Joshua Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMe02_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 44 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ch3m6_0khkG2Kj00
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $8 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kOZT_0khkG2Kj00
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Paramount+

4. Jaleel White way back when:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CryZm_0khkG2Kj00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

He's 46 now:

@jaleelwhite / Via instagram.com

His net worth is apparently $8 million.

@jaleelwhite/ instagram.com

5. Ryan Phillippe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGUbt_0khkG2Kj00
Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 48 now:

@ryanphillippe/ instagram.com

His net worth is apparently $30 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDatb_0khkG2Kj00
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

6. Shane West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guH9U_0khkG2Kj00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He's 44 now:

@shanewest/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqdXO_0khkG2Kj00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

7. Devon Sawa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucPFL_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 44 now:

@ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $2 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOfKF_0khkG2Kj00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images for ABA

8. Chad Michael Murray way back when:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkfxG_0khkG2Kj00
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

He's 41 now:

@chadmichaelmurray/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $4 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oR3I3_0khkG2Kj00
Emily Assiran / Getty Images for Thatâ€™s 4 Entertainment

9. JC Chasez way back when:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rezHe_0khkG2Kj00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 46 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9lGt_0khkG2Kj00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for amfAR

His net worth is apparently $16 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcOxw_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Kevin Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxjPs_0khkG2Kj00
L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 51 now:

@kevinrichardson / Via instagram.com

His net worth is apparently $40 million.

@kevinscottrichardson/ Instagram: @kevinscottrichardson

11. Tyrese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuNuo_0khkG2Kj00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He's 44 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvyM0_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And his net worth is $6 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ErHz_0khkG2Kj00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

12. Chris Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADr2F_0khkG2Kj00
Archive Photos / Getty Images

He's 41 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjDYD_0khkG2Kj00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $110 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrZVQ_0khkG2Kj00
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

13. Wilmer Valderrama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIAFZ_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 43 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d95yO_0khkG2Kj00
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $20 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dzm39_0khkG2Kj00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

14. Jake Gyllenhaal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHAnV_0khkG2Kj00
Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

He's 42 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnvLv_0khkG2Kj00
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $80 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASZc9_0khkG2Kj00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

15. Leonardo DiCaprio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFEcf_0khkG2Kj00
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 48 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrNmP_0khkG2Kj00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

And his net worth is apparently $300 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ufwz_0khkG2Kj00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. Chris Pine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edP07_0khkG2Kj00
J. Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 42 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4zdV_0khkG2Kj00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $35 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26S7dM_0khkG2Kj00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

17. Elijah Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYy0Q_0khkG2Kj00
Ronald Siemoneit / Sygma via Getty Images

He's 42 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyhfP_0khkG2Kj00
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $20 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5zf3_0khkG2Kj00
Ves 2021 / via Getty Images

18. Ashton Kutcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnthC_0khkG2Kj00
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 44 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DR0PR_0khkG2Kj00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $200 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Sgft_0khkG2Kj00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

19. Jason Momoa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBlyA_0khkG2Kj00
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

He's 43 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvu5o_0khkG2Kj00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $25 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ163_0khkG2Kj00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

20. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbLzY_0khkG2Kj00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

He's 41 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvEBY_0khkG2Kj00
Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $12 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBLL0_0khkG2Kj00
Michael Ansell / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

21. Ryan Merriman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaKAx_0khkG2Kj00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He's 40 now:

@theryanmerriman / Via instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $2 million.

@theryanmerriman/ Instagram: @theryanmerriman

22. Mark Hoppus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxWBr_0khkG2Kj00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

He's 50 now:

@markhoppus/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $80 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKPJ4_0khkG2Kj00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

23. Freddie Prinze Jr. way back when:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8yt2_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 46 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1ORI_0khkG2Kj00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $30 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcrj5_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Adam Brody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oukHj_0khkG2Kj00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He's 43 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBz5u_0khkG2Kj00
Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $16 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sTgt_0khkG2Kj00
Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Usher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctBX1_0khkG2Kj00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He's 44 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1xa8_0khkG2Kj00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $180 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BW9EW_0khkG2Kj00
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

26. Ashley Parker Angel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1DrJ_0khkG2Kj00
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 41 now:

@ashley_parker_angel/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $1 million.

@ashley_parker_angel/ instagram.com

27. Jesse Bradford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1n9l_0khkG2Kj00
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 43 now:

@jessebradford/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $3 million.

@jessebradford/ Instagram: @jessebradford

28. Jason Priestley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPWOR_0khkG2Kj00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

He's 53 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cUVK_0khkG2Kj00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $12 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqtog_0khkG2Kj00
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

29. Andrew Keegan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUKcv_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 44 now:

@andrewkeegn/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $1.5 million.

@andrewkeegn/ instagram.com

30. James Marsden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8hvR_0khkG2Kj00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He's 49 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue0vE_0khkG2Kj00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And his net worth is apparently $10 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dquAY_0khkG2Kj00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

31. Erik von Detten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byqBl_0khkG2Kj00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 40 now:

@vondangerous/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $2 million.

@angelavondetten/ Instagram: @angelavondetten

32. Jesse McCartney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhEhO_0khkG2Kj00
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

He's 35 now:

@jessemccartney/ instagram.com

And his net worth is apparently $9 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQfsP_0khkG2Kj00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

33. And last but obviously not least, Jonathan Bennett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xTya_0khkG2Kj00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He's 41 now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Y9lK_0khkG2Kj00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Chips

And his net worth is apparently $1 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Z9pX_0khkG2Kj00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Chips
