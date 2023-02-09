Change location
Here's What 33 "Hot Guys" From Your Childhood Are Apparently Worth Today, Like Some Of These People Made Bank
By Matt Stopera,8 days ago
Celebrity Net Worth is a website that estimates how much money celebrities are, well, worth. It could be wildly inaccurate, but it's still fun to look people up. That said, because I love a good '90s/2000s heart throb moment, here are the celeb net worths of people we all thought were hot growing up.
1. Let's start with Rider Strong.
He's 43 now:
And his net worth is apparently $2 million.
2. Josh Hartnett
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $25 million.
3. Joshua Jackson
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $8 million.
4. Jaleel White way back when:
He's 46 now:
His net worth is apparently $8 million.
5. Ryan Phillippe
He's 48 now:
His net worth is apparently $30 million.
6. Shane West
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $3 million.
7. Devon Sawa
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $2 million.
8. Chad Michael Murray way back when:
He's 41 now:
And his net worth is apparently $4 million.
9. JC Chasez way back when:
He's 46 now:
His net worth is apparently $16 million.
10. Kevin Richardson
He's 51 now:
His net worth is apparently $40 million.
11. Tyrese
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is $6 million.
12. Chris Evans
He's 41 now:
And his net worth is apparently $110 million.
13. Wilmer Valderrama
He's 43 now:
And his net worth is apparently $20 million.
14. Jake Gyllenhaal
He's 42 now:
And his net worth is apparently $80 million.
15. Leonardo DiCaprio
He's 48 now:
And his net worth is apparently $300 million.
16. Chris Pine
He's 42 now:
And his net worth is apparently $35 million.
17. Elijah Wood
He's 42 now:
And his net worth is apparently $20 million.
18. Ashton Kutcher
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $200 million.
19. Jason Momoa
He's 43 now:
And his net worth is apparently $25 million.
20. Jonathan Taylor Thomas
He's 41 now:
And his net worth is apparently $12 million.
21. Ryan Merriman
He's 40 now:
And his net worth is apparently $2 million.
22. Mark Hoppus
He's 50 now:
And his net worth is apparently $80 million.
23. Freddie Prinze Jr. way back when:
He's 46 now:
And his net worth is apparently $30 million.
24. Adam Brody
He's 43 now:
And his net worth is apparently $16 million.
25. Usher
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $180 million.
26. Ashley Parker Angel
He's 41 now:
And his net worth is apparently $1 million.
27. Jesse Bradford
He's 43 now:
And his net worth is apparently $3 million.
28. Jason Priestley
He's 53 now:
And his net worth is apparently $12 million.
29. Andrew Keegan
He's 44 now:
And his net worth is apparently $1.5 million.
30. James Marsden
He's 49 now:
And his net worth is apparently $10 million.
31. Erik von Detten
He's 40 now:
And his net worth is apparently $2 million.
32. Jesse McCartney
He's 35 now:
And his net worth is apparently $9 million.
33. And last but obviously not least, Jonathan Bennett
He's 41 now:
And his net worth is apparently $1 million.
