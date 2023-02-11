CDPH hosting last vaccine clinic today

CDPH hosting COVID, flu vaccine clinic Saturday 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu at a city clinic - you better hurry.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will host its last family vaccination clinic of the season on today at Truman College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone ages six and up are able to get the vaccines.

This will be the 589th pop-up COVID and flu vaccine clinic the city has hosted.

Nearly 128,000 people have been vaccinated at the events since 2020.

More information can be found on the City of Chicago's website .