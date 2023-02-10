Citywide mental health network expanding to all Chicago neighborhoods

City announces major expansion of mental health clinic network 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a major expansion, Chicago's citywide mental health network now includes all of the city's 77 official community areas – with a total of 117 clinics.

These mental health services are available to all Chicagoans.

"We have sites that are offering clinical mental health care that is no-barrier – no requirement for insurance, no requirement or asking about immigration status, no need to be able to pay," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

To get connected, call the Metro Chicago 211 helpline. You also find mental help support based on location here .

