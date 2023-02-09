ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Former MP Jared O’Mara jailed over fraudulent expenses claims

By Katie Dickinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpbOG_0khioNMJ00

A former MP has been jailed for four years for “cynical, deliberate and dishonest” expenses fraud to fund a “cocaine and alcohol driven lifestyle”.

Jared O’Mara “abused his position” by trying to claim about £52,000 of taxpayers’ money for work that was never done and jobs that did not exist, a judge said.

O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, went on trial for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) between June and August 2019.

Leeds Crown Court heard O’Mara made four claims for a total of £19,400 from a “fictitious” organisation called Confident About Autism South Yorkshire.

A jury found he also submitted a false contract of employment for his friend John Woodliff, pretending he worked as a constituency support officer.

The former nightclub manager was cleared of two fraud charges over invoices from another friend, Gareth Arnold, for media work that prosecutors claimed was never carried out.

But he was convicted of an offence of fraud after emailing Ipsa in February 2020, falsely claiming the police investigation into him had been completed and he was entitled to be paid the two invoices relating to Arnold, which totalled £4,650.

Prosecutors said the total value of the fraud was about £52,000, including Mr Woodliff’s proposed salary of £28,000.

Arnold, who became O’Mara’s chief of staff in June 2019, was sentenced to 15 months suspended for two years after a jury found him guilty of three fraud charges, but cleared him of a further three.

Prosecutor James Bourne-Arton said the fraud was not a victimless crime and that it had an impact on other MPs “because it undermines public trust and confidence in them”.

Mark Kelly KC, defending O’Mara, said he wanted to apologise to his constituents “for his failure to resign in October 2017” when controversial comments he made online before becoming an MP were revealed.

“When he felt that he was being hounded by the media, whether that is the case or not, he felt under pressure from the media for certain circumstances that had come to light,” Mr Kelly said.

He told the court O’Mara was “an inadequate individual to cope with the stresses and strains of public life” and “resorted to taking drugs, alcohol and distancing himself in many respects from those that were around him”.

“These circumstances were very difficult circumstances for him to cope with, with his particular disabilities,” Mr Kelly added.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said the apology was “entirely disingenuous”.

“You must have realised early on that you were wholly unsuited to the role, but you carried on regardless, you brazened it out, drawing a salary but doing little or no parliamentary work.

“You are not here because of that and I do not aggravate your position because of it. It is irrelevant to these proceedings.

“That is a matter between you and those who elected you. You are here because you abused your position to commit fraud. And you have shown not the slightest degree of remorse in respect of that.”

The postcode given for the organisation was a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Sheffield

Judge Tom Bayliss

The judge said at the time of the fraud, O’Mara had financial difficulties “caused by a hedonistic lifestyle fuelled by the consumption of large amounts of vodka and, of course, cocaine”.

He told the defendant: “You do indeed have autism spectrum disorder, and cerebral palsy. This has not stopped you from working in the past, nor seeking election as a member of parliament.

“Nor should it. Everyone in a democracy should be able to participate, including, whatever their disability, putting themselves forward for election as a Member of Parliament.”

The judge said, after being diagnosed with autism in February 2018, O’Mara was allowed to employ a support assistant.

But, he said: “What you never did … was to avail yourself of the services of Confident About Autism South Yorkshire. You couldn’t, because it simply didn’t exist.

“The work claimed for in the invoices had never been done.

“The postcode given for the organisation was a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Sheffield.”

Judge Bayliss said the fraud was “cynical, deliberate and dishonest,” and that O’Mara’s autism did not reduce his culpability.

You may have occasionally behaved bizarrely or demonstrated disordered thought. But whether that was caused by your disorder or by your consumption of drugs (or both), is neither here nor there so far as this fraud is concerned

Judge Tom Bayliss

He told O’Mara: “You … are a highly intelligent man.

“You were, I am quite sure, able to exercise appropriate judgment, to make rational choices, and to understand the nature and consequences of your actions.

“You may have occasionally behaved bizarrely or demonstrated disordered thought.

“But whether that was caused by your disorder or by your consumption of drugs (or both), is neither here nor there so far as this fraud is concerned.

“You knew perfectly what you were doing with this fraud, you were behaving perfectly rationally, if dishonestly, and you were using your autism diagnosis to extract money from Ipsa to fund your cocaine and alcohol driven lifestyle. It was deliberate, it was cynical and it was dishonest.”

O’Mara won Sheffield Hallam for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party after a series of controversies.

He stayed in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Thanks to Keir’s leadership, the Labour Party has put in place robust due diligence processes so that candidates are of the highest calibre.

“Keir believes that the public have a right to know that everyone we put forward at election time is of a high standard. This case shows why Keir was right to demand that change.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Met Police defends decision to prosecute Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure

The Metropolitan Police has defended its decision to prosecute Sarah Everard’s killer, Wayne Couzens, for exposure – even though he will never be released from prison for the murder.Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism Bas Javid said he hopes the decision to prosecute “goes some small way” to show people the Met will be “ruthless” in holding rogue officers to account.Couzens, 49, admitted three counts of indecent exposure when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday.The offending took place in woodland in Deal, Kent on November 13 2020 and at a fast food restaurant in Kent on February 14 and...
The Independent

Witness ‘saw two suspicious men’ before Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

A witness has told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance, it has been claimed.The witness, who did not wish to share his account publicly, said he spotted the pair outside the church in St Michael’s on Wyre and on a nearby bridge on 26 January.A worker at a local garage said the witness gave information to police after officers asked for anyone who had been in the area around the time the mother-of-two was last seen to come forward, according to The...
The Independent

Retired detective reveals three reasons she believes Nicola Bulley is in the river

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley in Lancashire are right to explore the theory that the mother-of-two is in the River Wyre, a retired detective has said.Julie Mackay, a former detective inspector at Gloucestershire Police, said no new evidence had emerged to suggest otherwise.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at school.Her mobile phone and springer spaniel, Willow, were found near a bench in the field.Despite two sightings of Ms...
The Independent

Two more teenagers charged with murder over death of Bailey Atkinson

Two more teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall two weeks ago, West Midlands Police said.Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walsall – who cannot be named due to his age, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds previously appeared in court over Mr Atkinson’s death.#UPDATE | Two further teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in #Walsall two weeks ago.More here 👉 https://t.co/ha4bVQ11ex pic.twitter.com/ZQV53TdnpQ— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 12,...
The Independent

Teenage boy and girl arrested over fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey in park

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.The victim, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.The arrested teenagers are from the local area and they are being held in custody.Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.He said: “A...
The Independent

Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had been posted online to “make fun of her”.On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: Police spotted at caravan site near where dog walker disappeared

Police have been spotted at the caravan park near where Nicola Bulley vanished.Officers were spotted today at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, near to where the 45-year-old missing woman disappeared 17 days ago while walking her dog, MailOnline reports.Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the River Wyre river at around 9.20am on 27 January, after dropping her daughters aged six and nine, at the school in the village.There has been a major search of the area and river using sniffer dogs and diving teams after her mobile phone and dog were found but she failed to return...
The Independent

Former detectives share 8 key clues in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance – from fitbit to phone

Former detectives have shared eight key areas they think police should be investigating in order to gain insights into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.The search for the mother-of-two has entered its third week and despite combing the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, opening more than 500 lines of inquiry and looking all the way to Morecambe Bay, police are still at a loss as to what happened to Ms Bulley.Lancashire Constabulary over the weekend expanded their search to include the 24 hours before the last sighting of Ms Bulley, which came as she walked her dog Willow on a route...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest: Ex-detective who exposed Jimmy Savile to join search

A former detective who exposed Jimmy Savile is set to join the search for Nicola Bulley.Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who both exposed the prolific sex offender and investigated the missing Madeleine McCann’s kidnap suspect Christian Brueckner, said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.It comes after a witness told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Ms Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance.The witness, who...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial - updates: Court hears grisly autopsy details after bodycam from night murders revealed

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as prosecutors revealed grisly details about the autopsies performed on his son and wife. On the fourteenth day of the trial on Monday, the state showed forensic pathologist Dr Ellen Reimer pictures of Maggie and Paul’s autopsies after she took the stand. Prosecutors requested that cameras in the courtroom not show the pictures due to their graphic nature, which Judge Clifton Newman granted.Mr Murdaugh broke down in tears as Dr Reimer testified that he believed Paul was standing and with his face tilted towards his killer at the time he...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Elliot Blair suffered 40 head fractures before death at Mexican resort, lawyer says

California lawyer Elliot Blair suffered a badly fractured skull and bruises across his body before he died at a Mexican resort, a family attorney says.The Orange County public defender’s mysterious death at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach on 14 January was initially ruled as a result of an accidental fall by Mexican authorities. However, his wife Kimberly Williams believes he was murdered and requested a second independent autopsy be carried out in the United States.Preliminary results have revealed that Blair, 33, had more than 40 fractures on his head mostly in the back of his...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Brother of James Bulger says he will never forgive killer 30 years on

The brother of murdered two-year-old James Bulger has said after three decades that he will never forgive the killers.Speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday, Michael Fergus said he wants “justice for James” in the form of murderer Jon Venables remaining behind bars.James was tortured and killed by the men formerly known as Venables and Robert Thompson – who were then both aged 10 – after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, on February 12 1993.The pair were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.Venables, 40, was...
The Independent

‘The stories of abuse are shocking and heart-rending’: Constance Marten’s father’s statement in full

Napier Marten, the father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, has called for police to investigate the time that his daughter spent in a church cult in Nigeria. Ms Marten has been missing with her rapist partner Mark Gordon and their newborn child since January 5. Here is his statement in full:“I remain deeply concerned for Constance, some five weeks after she and her baby went on the run. I just want them to be safe. I urge Constance once more, to find the courage to turn herself into the police.“Following the latest revelation in The Independent about how Constance...
The Independent

Mob drags out man from Pakistan jail and kills him on charge of blasphemy

A mob stormed a police station in Pakistan and killed a man suspected of blasphemy while he was in custody, in yet another incident of religion-linked violence in the country. The victim, identified as Muhammad Waris, was dragged out of the police station in the Nankana Sahib city of eastern Pakistan by the mob, officials said on Saturday. The man, in his twenties, was reportedly in police custody for desecrating the Quran, the Muslim holy book, according to police spokesperson Muhammad Waqas. The mob stormed the police station, dragged Waris out, beat him to death and attempted to set his...
The Independent

‘I feel a need to get vindication for the victim’: Meet the armchair detectives determined to solve the Nicola Bulley case

In the Reddit group investigating Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, speculation is rife. “I believe the current theory being used by the police is that she put her phone on the bench to retrieve something from close to the waters [sic] edge and fell in,” writes MiddleAgeCool. “No ones [sic] buying that,” weighs in erminedereims. “She’s been abducted.”“Mate not everything is an abduction just because it would be more interesting to think so,” writes Salt-Cup-2300. Pianoandrun’s thoughts? “Could have been UFO.”The wisdom of crowds always has a few outliers – and this crowd is enormous. Right at this moment a cacophony of...
The Independent

3 weeks, dozens of witnesses: Takeaways from Murdaugh trial

Three weeks into disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses offering wide-ranging — and sometimes disjointed — testimony.Jurors have heard from the investigators who found the bodies of Murdaugh's wife and son, and technicians who found gunshot residue, cracked open cellphones to get videos and tested dozens of ammunition casings.They've heard from betrayed law firm employees, heartbroken friends of Murdaugh and his family, and a man whose insurance settlement was stolen after his mother, the Murdaughs' housekeeper, died in a fall at their home.But witnesses have been called in disorganized groups and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

Voices: Brianna Ghey’s death was a tragedy waiting to happen

The stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey in Warrington is a terrible tragedy for her family and my heart goes out to them. It is not clear whether the fact that she was trans was a factor in the events in Linear Park, Warrington, but shock at her death has rippled through the trans community.I cannot help but feel this kind of tragedy was waiting to happen. Anyone who followed the Conservative leadership contest will have seen the candidates vying with each other to stoke “debate” over trans people’s lives; and such sentiment is something I, as Britain’s only trans...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy