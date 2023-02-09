In an Increasingly Remote Working Environment, These 6 Adjustments Help Introverts Thrive

Since the onset of the pandemic, millions more Americans are working remote. Though many managers are calling employees back to the office, remote work seems here to stay, with remote jobs in high demand. Some folks prefer the hustle and bustle of team huddles and gregarious meetings to stay engaged with coworkers, but not everyone is a natural fit for this approach. More outgoing workers may want to turn to what science has learned about introverts and the adjustments that help them thrive on the job.

Don’t Interrupt People

It’s something your parents always told you, and it’s really important to adhere to in the workplace — and it can be hard to do on Zoom when silence feels smothering and nobody knows when someone else is about to speak. But research from the University of California, Irvine, reported by CNBC Make It, shows that it takes an average of 23 minutes for a person to regain focus after they’ve been interrupted. So if you come crashing in with a thought or question while someone else is talking, that really throws them off. Give them time and space to rebound.

Give Coworkers Space

So you Slacked or emailed someone 15 minutes ago and didn’t get a response back yet. Remember the 23 minute rule. They may not have been talking to you, but you still may have interrupted them while they were doing something else. Don’t feel entitled to an instant reply. Relax. People will get back to you when they have the time and metal capacity to do so.

Encourage Others to Share Their Thoughts First

Have the best idea ever you just can’t wait to share? Cool. Let it simmer and instead, ask your coworkers what’s on their minds in regards to whatever new project you’re working on together. Introverts are naturally more socially withdrawn than extroverts, and that can include on the job. “As an introvert, I often need a little encouragement to chime in, especially when I’m socializing with a group,” Jenn Granneman wrote in a post on the Introvert, Dear blog. “Usually I won’t talk about myself or give my opinion on ‘XYZ’ topic unless asked.”

Brainstorm Solo

Extroverts may love a good old-fashioned brainstorming session where you rally around a table (or huddle digitally in a Zoom room) and spitball ideas. But that’s because they tend to be more comfortable in these settings, and by default, can dominate even if they don’t mean to. The better and more productive route for teams is to come up with ideas solo before sharing them in a group setting.

Have Quiet Time

One of the benefits of working from home that you don’t get in an office is that you can submerge in silence. Extroverts may prefer to have music on or other noise happening when they’re not in meetings, but respect that your introverted workmates may not. Invite them to put up a “Do Not Disturb” symbol on Slack when they’re in their zone. Also, consider the benefits that silence can offer you, too. Science has shown that silence can stimulate brain cells, relieve stress and boost creativity, among other benefits.

Make Meetings Shorter

Not many people out there are big fans of meetings, but introverts may dislike them the most because they risk falling under the spotlight. Keeping meetings to a minimum is helpful for the more reserved types. This may also help workers in general. Research has shown that fewer meetings boost employee and organization productivity.

Bear in mind that making introvert-friendly adjustments isn’t just the polite thing to do — it’s also the smart thing to do. Some studies show that introverts have unique strengths that actually make better leaders than extroverts.

