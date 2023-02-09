ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sunak distances himself from Anderson’s death penalty views

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HWaw_0khgfris00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from the MP he appointed deputy Tory party chairman, after Lee Anderson backed the return of the death penalty.

The Prime Minister said “that’s not my view, that’s not the Government’s view” when questioned about reinstating capital punishment.

Mr Anderson, who was appointed by Mr Sunak on Tuesday, also clashed with a radio presenter in a combative interview.

Ashfield MP Mr Anderson was given the post of working as one of new chairman Greg Hands’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election.

In an interview with The Spectator magazine conducted a few days before his appointment but published after he had been given the role, Mr Anderson said he would support the UK reintroducing the death penalty.

He said: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.

I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais

Lee Anderson on Channel migrants

“You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.”

He also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

Migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain should be returned the “same day” to where they came from, he said.

“I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais, have a stand-off. And they’d just stop coming.”

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories , Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest at racism.

In an interview on Thursday with BBC Radio Nottingham, Mr Anderson became defensive when challenged about being caught asking a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter on the doorstep during the 2019 election campaign.

Mr Anderson refused to reply when asked if he was dishonest. Instead, he asked the reporter 10 times if she had ever lied.

When she said that she had, Mr Anderson said: “So you’re dishonest.”

He has been dubbed “30p Lee” for claiming that meals could be prepared for that sum and suggesting people using food banks could not budget.

Asked if he believes that some working people are having to use food banks, Mr Anderson replied: “No.”

That’s not my view, that’s not the Government’s view

PM Rishi Sunak on calls for the death penalty

“I will challenge you right now to find a firefighter or a nurse in Ashfield that’s using a food bank,” the MP from the so-called Red Wall seat said.

Mr Anderson also hit out at the press, saying: “They say I’m controversial but it’s the media that stokes controversy by picking up on these sorts of stories.”

He denied that he would be toning down his opinions as a result of his new position, but said many of his “debates will be behind closed doors” now.

“I don’t want to be seen as someone who’s causing problems all the time,” he told TalkTV.

“I believe in collective responsibility.”

An expert on the views of political party members pointed out that many Tories would agree with Mr Anderson’s views on the death penalty.

Professor Tim Bale from Queen Mary University of London said he was “almost certainly speaking for the majority of Conservatives”.

A survey of 1,191 members carried out as part of his work on party membership after the 2019 election found 53% agreed that “for some crimes, the death penalty is the most appropriate sentence”.

But Mr Sunak rejected Mr Anderson’s calls for the return of capital punishment.

“That’s not my view, that’s not the Government’s view,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to Cornwall.

“But we are united in the Conservative Party in wanting to be absolutely relentless in bearing down on crime and making sure people are safe and feel safe.”

Mr Sunak added that the Government had “tightened up sentencing laws for the most violent criminals, they spend longer in prison”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Witness ‘saw two suspicious men’ before Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

A witness has told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route that Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance, it has been claimed.The witness, who did not wish to share his account publicly, said he spotted the pair outside the church in St Michael’s on Wyre and on a nearby bridge on 26 January.A worker at a local garage said the witness gave information to police after officers asked for anyone who had been in the area around the time the mother-of-two was last seen to come forward, according to The...
The Independent

Retired detective reveals three reasons she believes Nicola Bulley is in the river

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley in Lancashire are right to explore the theory that the mother-of-two is in the River Wyre, a retired detective has said.Julie Mackay, a former detective inspector at Gloucestershire Police, said no new evidence had emerged to suggest otherwise.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at school.Her mobile phone and springer spaniel, Willow, were found near a bench in the field.Despite two sightings of Ms...
The Independent

Voices: Brianna Ghey’s death was a tragedy waiting to happen

The stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey in Warrington is a terrible tragedy for her family and my heart goes out to them. It is not clear whether the fact that she was trans was a factor in the events in Linear Park, Warrington, but shock at her death has rippled through the trans community.I cannot help but feel this kind of tragedy was waiting to happen. Anyone who followed the Conservative leadership contest will have seen the candidates vying with each other to stoke “debate” over trans people’s lives; and such sentiment is something I, as Britain’s only trans...
The Independent

Brother of James Bulger says he will never forgive killer 30 years on

The brother of murdered two-year-old James Bulger has said after three decades that he will never forgive the killers.Speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday, Michael Fergus said he wants “justice for James” in the form of murderer Jon Venables remaining behind bars.James was tortured and killed by the men formerly known as Venables and Robert Thompson – who were then both aged 10 – after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, on February 12 1993.The pair were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.Venables, 40, was...
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert explains why he doesn’t believe missing dog walker is in river

An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.The search for Ms Bulley, 45, continues after she went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a statement, Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”However, the head of a team of private underwater search experts cast doubt on the force’s current working hypothesis that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river.The Specialist Group...
The Independent

MLAs to return to Stormont in doomed bid to pass organ donation law

The Stormont Assembly will be recalled later in a doomed bid to pass a new law on organ donation in Northern Ireland.Rival parties are attempting to ramp up the pressure on the DUP to end its boycott of devolution, but the unionist party has made clear it will again block any attempt to elect a speaker.The recall petition is attempting to get MLAs to implement a new opt-out organ donation law inspired by Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, six, who is waiting for a heart transplant.A petition tabled last week by Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill gained the requisite 30 MLA signatures to secure a recall of the crisis-hit institutions, which will take place at 12pm.Several previous...
The Independent

Mob drags out man from Pakistan jail and kills him on charge of blasphemy

A mob stormed a police station in Pakistan and killed a man suspected of blasphemy while he was in custody, in yet another incident of religion-linked violence in the country. The victim, identified as Muhammad Waris, was dragged out of the police station in the Nankana Sahib city of eastern Pakistan by the mob, officials said on Saturday. The man, in his twenties, was reportedly in police custody for desecrating the Quran, the Muslim holy book, according to police spokesperson Muhammad Waqas. The mob stormed the police station, dragged Waris out, beat him to death and attempted to set his...
The Independent

‘The stories of abuse are shocking and heart-rending’: Constance Marten’s father’s statement in full

Napier Marten, the father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, has called for police to investigate the time that his daughter spent in a church cult in Nigeria. Ms Marten has been missing with her rapist partner Mark Gordon and their newborn child since January 5. Here is his statement in full:“I remain deeply concerned for Constance, some five weeks after she and her baby went on the run. I just want them to be safe. I urge Constance once more, to find the courage to turn herself into the police.“Following the latest revelation in The Independent about how Constance...
The Independent

Politicians urged to take clear stand against violence towards asylum seekers

Political leaders must “take a clear stand” and condemn violence against asylum seekers, charities have said, as they warned of a high risk that disorder seen at the weekend could be repeated across the country.A number of organisations have signed an open letter following “horrifying” scenes outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers on Friday, which saw fireworks thrown at police and a police van attacked with hammers and set alight.The letter, co-ordinated by coalition campaign Together With Refugees, criticised “inflammatory language” and policies that “demonise” people seeking refuge, and warned of a “high risk of more premeditated extremist attacks...
The Independent

University staff and civil servants to strike

University staff and civil servants will strike on Tuesday as the wave of industrial action continues to sweep the UK.Members of the University and College Union (UCU) and the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will mount picket lines outside universities and the British Museum in disputes over pay, pensions and working conditions.More than 70,000 members of the UCU will begin the first of three successive days of strike action across 150 universities in the UK this week, which threaten disruption to students’ lectures and seminars.Around 100 members of the PCS union at the British Museum working in visitor services...
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

Labour is ‘winning the argument on business’, former CBI chief says

Businesses across the UK are being “wooed” by Labour, a leading businessman has said, in comments that will be a blow to Rishi Sunak’s Tories.Paul Drechsler, former head of the Confederation of British Industry and current chair of the International Chamber of Commerce UK, said the Conservatives are “not just losing” the argument on business, Labour is “winning it”.There is a “seismic change” in many boardrooms, with many bosses of big retailers and top firms starting to feel optimistic about Labour, he said.I am hearing that CEOs of big high street firms are starting to talk with warmth – and...
The Independent

What the papers say – February 14

The front pages lead with defence concerns, a murderous ex-police officer and possible alien visitors.The Prime Minister says the Royal Air Force is ready to shoot down any spy balloons, reports the Daily Mail, while The Daily Telegraph has obtained data showing more than two thirds of UK police drones are made by a Chinese firm blacklisted in the US.Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/VbyvJbW41R— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 13, 2023The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Police use of Chinese drones ‘risks UK security’'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/blzwc23EsZ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2023Members of the Government are...
The Independent

Call The Midwife screenwriter among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Call the Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, triple jumper Connie Henry and music producer Danny Poku will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.The investiture ceremony will also see Euan Blair, the tech entrepreneur and son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, collect an MBE for services to education.Mr Blair, 38, said when his award was announced in June last year that he owed it to the staff at his start-up, Multiverse.“It’s a real honour to receive this recognition but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly...
The Independent

Victorian era love letters sent by former PM’s parents published online

A selection of Victorian love letters written by the parents of a former prime minister are being published online for Valentine’s Day.The letters were written in 1843 by James Maitland Balfour, then MP for Haddington, and his bride-to-be, Lady Blanche Cecil, the daughter of prominent nobleman, the Marquess of Salisbury.Their eldest son, Arthur, would go on to be prime minister.The letters were among a number of papers bought for the national archives last year by National Records Scotland (NRS).Archivist Veronica Schreuder said: “History already documents the union of these two immensely influential families but these private letters show us the...
The Independent

Friends of the Earth to take department to court over ‘air quality failings’

Environmental campaigners are to take a Stormont department to court over alleged air quality failings.Friends of the Earth has teamed up with The PILS Project for a legal challenge at the High Court in Belfast against the Department for Infrastructure.They said the case is in relation to a long-running and dangerous air quality failing.The case is expected to proceed to a full hearing in June.They contend that hundreds of thousands of diesel cars in Northern Ireland have not received a legally compliant exhaust emissions test at government-controlled MOT vehicle testing centres.This case potentially impacts every single person living in Northern...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy