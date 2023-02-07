Byron P Hileman Jr., passed away on January 19, 2023. Byron was born in Leesburg, FL, on June 24, 1943. He received his BA in 1965 and MA in 1967 in political science and government from the University of Florida. He attended Florida State University College of Law and received his JD in 1976. He was a professor at Polk State College from 1967 until 1988 teaching history, government and business law. He practiced civil and criminal law for many years and was well respected in the community and by his colleagues. He was Assistant Regional Counsel, Chief of the Homicide Division, acting as supervisor of the homicide division and trial attorney for first degree murder cases until his death.

