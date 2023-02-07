Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Vehicle fire spreads to home in Leesburg
Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday night which spread from a vehicle to a residence in Leesburg. The fire erupted at about 8 p.m. and firefighters from Leesburg Fire Station 63, which is located near Leesburg International Airport, were the first to arrive on the scene. They discovered the blaze had spread from a vehicle parked in the driveway to the home. The fire was quickly knocked down and a primary search was completed. No injuries were reported.
leesburg-news.com
Byron Hileman Jr.
Byron P Hileman Jr., passed away on January 19, 2023. Byron was born in Leesburg, FL, on June 24, 1943. He received his BA in 1965 and MA in 1967 in political science and government from the University of Florida. He attended Florida State University College of Law and received his JD in 1976. He was a professor at Polk State College from 1967 until 1988 teaching history, government and business law. He practiced civil and criminal law for many years and was well respected in the community and by his colleagues. He was Assistant Regional Counsel, Chief of the Homicide Division, acting as supervisor of the homicide division and trial attorney for first degree murder cases until his death.
leesburg-news.com
Waitress and witness team up to foil car burglar at Wolfy’s
A woman was enjoying lunch at Wolfy’s restaurant in Leesburg when a waitress pointed out to the diner that her blue Hyundai SUV was burglarized. The victim went outside and checked her vehicle on Wednesday, but she did not initially notice any missing items. She would later contact the Leesburg Police Department and notify them of a green Instacart card and a debit Mastercard that were missing from the cup holder of her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Suspected thieves nabbed after Leesburg man snatches their car keys
A Leesburg man stopped suspected thieves from stealing more than $3,500 worth of his tools and music equipment by snatching the keys from their car. The man, who resides on Sleepy Hollow Road, spotted a man and woman on his property late Thursday afternoon. The couple, later identified as 54-year-old William Louis Nussbickel and 45-year-old Yvette Dayle Carpenter, were loading the man’s tools and other personal property into a white Mazda.
leesburg-news.com
Lake Tech partners with Orlando Health to address critical nursing shortage
Lake Technical College and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital are working together to address the critical nursing shortage and support health care education in south Lake County. This April, Lake Technical College will begin offering a full-time practical nursing program on the Orlando Health South Lake campus in Clermont. The...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after allegedly using stolen debit card at Family Discount store
A Leesburg man was arrested on a warrant alleging that he used another man’s personal information to defraud him. The arrest occurred on Tuesday afternoon after a detective had investigated the theft of a Leesburg man’s wallet and Harley-Davidson motorcycle key from his car. The theft, which was...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County nursery owner makes grim discovery of double fatal crash
A Lake County nursery owner made the grim discovery Saturday morning of a double fatal crash which apparently occurred the previous night. The discovery was made at Live Oaks Ranch Nursery at Umatilla. The blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling north on County Road 439, when the 24-year-old female driver...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County pedestrian hit by car dies after being airlifted to area hospital
A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Lake County has died after being airlifted to an area hospital. The 42-year-old Paisley woman at 6:45 a.m. Friday had been crossing County Road 42 at Crooked Mile Road near Palermo Pizza and Italian restaurant in Paisley when she was struck by a beige 2001 Toyota Camry driven by a 38-year-old Paisley man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The report noted the woman was not in a crosswalk and walked into the path of the vehicle, which was southbound on County Road 42.
leesburg-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested by FHP on DUI charge
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a trooper initiated a traffic stop while in fear for the man’s wellbeing. Alejandro Munoz Pacheco, 48, of Umatilla was spotted by a state trooper around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday swerving outside of the left lane on State Road 19, according to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
Seat belt violation leads to Leesburg man’s arrest on drug charges
A seat belt violation led to a Leesburg man’s arrest on drug charges. A Eustis police officer was on patrol when he noticed a blue pickup truck on Bay Street. The driver’s side window was open and the officer could see that the driver, who was wearing a white shirt, had not fasted his seatbelt. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled over the truck. When the officer made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jason Earl Walker, he could smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from the truck.
