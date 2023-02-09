Biden homes in on Rick Scott as he challenges Republicans on Social Security

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Opinion: The GOP can't ignore the blockbuster report on Trump, Kushner and Saudi funds
If the House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman is sincere about transparency and accountability when it comes to influence peddling in politics, then he should also look at Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Whitmer downplays Democratic angst over Biden 2024: 'This president has delivered'
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Biden deserves credit for Democrats' success in 2022 and that she supports him running for reelection.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ron DeSantis backed deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare while in Congress. Trump is ready to hammer him for it ahead of 2024.
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are already going after DeSantis over his past positions that he took while in Congress.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
A second unidentified object was shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reacts to new CNN reporting that one of the unidentified objects shot out of the sky flew near sensitive U.S. sites
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joins The Lead.
Republican senator warns Congress must take action now to protect Medicare and Social Security
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota offered Sunday a stark warning about the future of Social Security and Medicare if Congress fails to take action now.
Second Trump attorney met with Mar-A-Lago probe grand jury in recent weeks
Trump attorney Christina Bobb appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, in recent weeks in connection with the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, two sources have told CNN.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
The 2024 Senate map presents a daunting challenge for Democrats. Time will tell if it proves to be insurmountable.
Opinion: Three little letters that have Florida's Ron DeSantis on the attack
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to ban the College Board's AP African American studies pilot course. Now DeSantis says he's ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public colleges and universities. Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Erica Licht explain how much Florida will lose as a result.
Washington Post: Trump campaign commissioned research that failed to prove 2020 election fraud claims
A research firm commissioned by former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign team to prove his electoral fraud claims instead failed to substantiate his theories, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
Tapper asks GOP senator if he supports Rick Scott's plan for Social Security. Hear his response
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) discusses President Biden's criticism of some Republican plans for Social Security, including one Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has proposed.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
GOP Rep.: 'Very disappointed' in lawmakers who oppose Ukraine help
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "anyone who sees what Russia is doing in killing innocent civilians, destroying the infrastructure there has to be moved to want to support the Ukrainians."
Honig on what this 'vital new detail' means for Trump legal team
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig weighs in on Trump's legal team turning over additional classified records to the DOJ.
College Board hits back at Florida's initial rejection of AP African American Studies course and admits it made mistakes in rollout
The testing organization behind a new college-level African American studies course for high schoolers is hitting back at Florida officials' comments about the Advanced Placement class, accusing the state Education Department of "slander" and spreading misinformation about it for political gain.
