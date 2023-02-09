ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Morrisons issues nationwide ban on popular vapes over safety concerns

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBZAW_0khaUKmQ00

Morrisons has banned the sale of popular e-cigarette Elf Bars from its stores nationwide.

The food retailer has taken the action following concerns regarding the legal compliance of the Elf Bar 600 disposable electronic cigarettes with the UK’s trading standards , banning the entire range from its stores.

It comes after the watermelon flavour of the Elf Bar 600, a product made by the Chinese electronic cigarette manufacturer Elf Bar, was found to have at least 50 per cent more than the legal limit for nicotine e-liquid.

Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco have reportedly removed the affected watermelon Elf bars from shelves, but other flavours remain on the shelves.

A Morrisons spokesperson told ITV News : “As part of our ongoing investigation into the legal compliance of Elf Bar 600 disposable electronic cigarettes with Trading Standards, we have made the decision to remove all flavoured variants from sale.”

“The products will only be returned to sale once stock that fully complies with UK legislation becomes available”.

The thin, brightly coloured, disposable vapes are popular among young people.

Tesco has temporarily removed one Elf Bar vape line, the watermelon flavour, from sale as a precautionary measure, while the manufacturer investigates the claims. Other vape products made by the company are still for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJhLU_0khaUKmQ00

Fellow leading supermarket Asda did not say whether it had removed the product.

Asda confirmed to ITV News that it was working with the supplier to investigate the matter.

Dan Judd, head of digital for Vape Superstore, one of the leading online vape suppliers in the UK told The Independent last year that Elf Bars are the most popular vapes on sale. “Elf Bar sales have grown exponentially, with around a 450 per cent increase in the last six months,” he said at the time. “We have also seen a new type of customer who is only buying disposable devices.”

The most popular pen, the Elf Bar 600, is disposable and comes pre-filled with 20mg of nicotine salt liquid infused into the flavoured e-liquid. They last for around 600 puffs per bar, with prices starting as low as £4.95 at most retailers, or five bars for £20.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Morrisons for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Popculture

New Aldi Recall: What to Know

Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
The Independent

‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths

A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

As eggs reached record-high prices in the U.S., the strain on some households elsewhere worsened amid a recall. In late January, Australian company Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd recalled Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers were alerted to the recall via a...
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Popculture

Meatball Recall Issued

Consumers in Canada are being urged not to eat certain meatball products after a new recall hit the market. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Feb. 3 that it is conducting a food safety investigation after a recall was issued for Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home Meals brand meatball products, which were found to contain a number of undeclared allergens, including egg, milk, and wheat.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy