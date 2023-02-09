Open in App
ABC 7 Chicago

Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument

By Maher Kawash,

10 days ago

A person is in police custody and charges are pending after a man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim was trying to intervene in a violent argument among three people, Chicago police said.

Officers were in and out of the Wyndham apartments much of the day. Neighbors said they were investigating a woman who lives on the fourth floor, but CPD declined to comment.

Police said there was an argument between a female suspect and male and female victim on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building in the 5200-block of North Sheridan Road just after 11:40 p.m., CPD said.

The woman pulled out a knife and attacked the two victims, police said.

The two victims were not injured, but another man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the chest, CPD said. He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Evanston, where he died.

It was not immediately clear if he knew anyone involved in the incident.

A neighbor of the victim, who did not want to share their name, said he was a nice guy. They frequently talked and play video games.

"I know he was probably trying to de-escalate the situation. It just didn't go well, I guess," he said.

The police presence has been quite shocking to residents, with some of them believing the suspect could be their neighbor.

"I think that's crazy; I mean, that's unbelievable. I can't believe she fatally stabbed somebody. That's insane," resident Tee Marcus said.

Marcus said he had numerous run-ins with the female suspect.

"She would leave notes on my door calling me names," he said.

He said he complained to management and moved to a different apartment to get away from her.

