Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Decoding TRON’s [TRX] price performance in spite of bearish conditions
TRX’s performance on the price front remained better than many over the last week. Several developments and metrics might have played a role in TRX’s performance. On 10 February, TRON [TRX] announced that the total amount of TRX burned had surpassed 15 billion. With this, the circulating supply of TRX had been reduced by 10.3 billion, which was worth $950, further establishing its deflationary nature.
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Lido Finance’s [LDO] hurdles in growth despite continued upgrades
LDO token holders’ revenue and TVL failed to show noticeable growth. Short-term selling wave pulled LDO down by 6% at the time of writing. Three days after introducing major new features as part of the Lido V2 upgrade, Lido Finance [LDO] announced the mainnet update of its MEV Boost relay list.
ambcrypto.com
Maker [MKR] posted an extra 10% gain – Is November high reachable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR mounted above its bullish flag but faced a price rejection at press time. Demand remained stable, but BTC’s price action could determine MKR’s price direction.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Will increasing Taproot adoption boost prices?
Bitcoin Taproot adoption boomed as there was a 5% increase. Miners faced the heat as selling pressure increased. The recent increase in Bitcoin [BTC] Taproot adoption gave hope to holders. Notably, on 9 February, the adoption rate of Bitcoin’s Taproot had surpassed 5%. This increase in Taproot adoption, combined with other key metrics, suggested a positive outlook for Bitcoin.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
ambcrypto.com
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
ambcrypto.com
Tron explores AI-powered oracle services to boost on-chain data accuracy
Tron caves into the AI hype as Justin Sun reveals AI integration plans. TRX soars to new 5-month high but sell pressure was creeping in, at press time. In the last few weeks, we have seen multiple crypto projects align themselves with the AI hype. The Tron network is the latest blockchain project to pursue this path. Its founder Justin Sun recently revealed his plan to tap into AI.
ambcrypto.com
Despite ‘Valentine Upgrade,’ Cardano [ADA] investors remain dissatisfied
Cardano’s development team announced that the SECP 2022 upgrade would take place on February 14. ADA might not rally despite the themed update. In a discord message sent to the Cardano [ADA] community, developers confirmed that the SECP mainnet upgrade would occur on 14 February. The internal memo was shared on Twitter by Tim Harrison, Input Output’s Community Vice President, on 10 February.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic rebounds from $20.8, what’s next for the bulls?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $20.4-$20.8 is an area of liquidity. The move downward to hunt stop-losses could see a reversal toward $22.3 and $23.9. Ethereum Classic saw the lower timeframe momentum...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC overtakes BTC and ETH in key metric: Can its rally continue?
Polygon’s price increased by more than 50% in January 2023. MATIC’s NFT ecosystem continued to grow and metrics looked in its favor. Polygon [MATIC] outperformed cryptos with a higher market capitalization, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH], in terms of its performance on the price front in January 2023. As per the latest data, MATIC’s price increased by 53%, while BTC and ETH rose by 41% and 36%, respectively.
ambcrypto.com
XRP steady at 23.6% Fib level: At which level will investors find gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. So far, the 23.6% Fib level of $0.3814 has proven steady support at press time. But fluctuating volumes and bearish sentiment could undermine a strong recovery. Ripple’s [XRP]...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Despite Kraken blow, ETH remains undeterred
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the price of Ethereum (ETH) was at $1,552, down 5% from yesterday and 6% from one week ago. The fall coincided with a market-wide selloff brought on by Kraken’s agreement to stop providing any staking services to US-based clients and its payment of a $30 million settlement to the SEC.
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Ordinals NFT project on Bitcoin- Can it compete with ETH NFTs?
Bitcoin-native NFTs recorded a 25% growth in network fees. Bitcoin mining revenue rose sharply, powered by an increase in transactions. The new Ordinals NFT platform on Bitcoin [BTC] recorded exponential growth since mid-January, data from crypto research firm Messari showed. The daily Ordinal NFT mints soared by 300 times in the same time period.
ambcrypto.com
Tether eliminates commercial paper from reserves, CTO boasts profit
Tether recently published an independent attestation report put together by accounting giant BDO Italia. The report revealed that the USDT issuer had eliminated its exposure to commercial paper as of 31 December 2022. USDT issuer Tether recently published its attestation report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The report, which...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum market weakened, but benefits can be made at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a bearish structure at press time. Further plunge could be likely if BTC drops below the $21K zone. Ethereum [ETH] plunge could extend if the...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: This is where you can look to short XRP amid increased sell pressure
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP formed a bearish pennant on the 3-hour timeframe. The alt could continue to face short-term selling pressure. Ripple’s [XRP] drop continued into the early part of the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: How the FTX contagion reduced external factors’ impact on BTC
Many BTC left exchange storage since the FTX exchange crashed in November. The king coin continues to drift away from macroeconomic policies but is still stuck to traditional correlation. Bitcoin [BTC] holders felt the impact of the FTX collapse in the last quarter of 2022 but have stayed to the...
ambcrypto.com
PancakeSwap: Jump in active user count leads to a surge in revenue
The count of active users on PancakeSwap in the last month totaled 1.37 million. CAKE’s buying pressure is on a decline, hence a price correction might be due. With 1.37 million users in the last 30 days, PancakeSwap led as the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol with the most active users in the last month, data from CryptoRank revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Aave launches GHO stablecoin on Ethereum testnet as token checks the bears
GHO, the Aave decentralized stablecoin was deployed on the Ethereum Testnet. The AAVE price action got closer to bearish sentiment. Decentralized lending project Aave has launched its stablecoin GHO on Ethereum’s [ETH] testnet according to an official tweet on 9 February. The project had been working on the stablecoin since last year after it got a go-ahead from its community.
Comments / 0