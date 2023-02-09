India Government Wants to Rebrand Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’

If there’s one thing that scares the far right, it’s drag queens reading storybooks to kids. On Saturday, chaos broke out outside the Tate Britain in London as a group of protesters from the white nationalist organization Patriotic Alternative clashed with counter-protesters and police. One man was arrested for allegedly making a racist comment to a police officer. Some physical altercations occurred between the protesters and the antifascist group Stand Up to Racism, but no injuries were reported. Drag queen Aida H Dee, who performed at the event and is the founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK, said the day had left her “proper emotional,” but thanked the Tate for being “true allies” and not allowing any “haters” to disrupt the event.Read it at The Independent

