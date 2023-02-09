ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Sleigh & Cutter Who is Frosty? Clue No. 4

By Philip Weyhe
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

Identify Frosty and win prize money, totaling $1,750.

Frosty is a Waseca County resident chosen to be an ambassador for the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Follow the clues and guess Frosty’s name. Grand prize is $350.

If you are at the official unmasking at 9:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17,

2023, you will win an additional $50. Unmasking is at the VFW Club 113 West Elm Ave. in Waseca.

First correct guess from Janesville, New Richland and Waseca win $150, and if you are at the unmasking, you will win an additional $50.

Five names will be drawn for $100; must be present. Five names will also win $50; attendance not necessary.

Clues are published by the Waseca County News (wasecacountynews.com and Facebook). One guess allowed each week. Each entry must have name and complete address. Entries without complete information will not be entered.

Entrant must live in Waseca County and be over 18 years of age. If there are multiple correct guesses, a drawing will be made to determine the winner. If there are no correct guesses, a drawing will be made from all entries received.

Entries must be received before 3 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023. Submit entries to:

WASECA: Waseca Music; 111 South State, Waseca, MN 56093 — in person or via mail.

JANESVILLE: Mail or drop off at Waseca Music; mark your entry as Janesville.

NEW RICHLAND: Drop off at NRHEG STAR EAGLE NEWS or mail to Waseca Music — mark your entry as New Richland.

Clue No. 4

This week brings with it, Frosty clue number four. With only five being released, Next week means there is just one more.

Study the clues, and review the facts, Frosty’s contribution to the community,

Their presence, young lives it impacts.

Described as approachable and encouraging, In 2000, the career they did embark, Working alongside peers and faculty, Helping many meet their mark.

23 years and running, Frosty has worked in their role, Moving up in the ranks, Now Frosty is in control.

Clue No. 3

To give you an age range, And to add to what you have been told, Frosty, born in the 70s, On average, is not that old.

Graduating in the 90s, From Waseca Senior High, Frosty and their many siblings,

Kept their parents busy, that’s no lie.

Much like their parents, Waseca is where Frosty has stayed. Not following in their footsteps, But Frosty’s work ethic, they laid.

Working in different seasons, But their favorite job so far, Has been coaching the littles, Building an athletic star.

Clue No. 2

Have you begun to rack your brain, and put together a list? Guessing the identity of Frosty Is not something to be missed.

Raised in Waseca, But leaving state for college, Frosty returned to their home roots, To share their wealth of knowledge.

Raising their children, While building a career, Frosty has made an impact On those close and dear.

While not at work, Frosty can be found, Ice fishing in the winter, In summer, camping on North Shore ground.

Clue No. 1

2022 is now in the past, And with that brings the new year, And the beginning of the 73rd Annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival, Meaning the 2023 Frosty Contest is here.

Who will be the first ones, To guess who’s behind the mask. The rules give you all you need to know, So, no need to ask!

Week by week, A new clue will emerge, With information about their identity, To help your thoughts and guesses converge.

As is tradition, Frosty is well known, And in Waseca, Their family has grown.

Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
