Mamou, LA

GATOR 99.5

Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles

The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCCP’s Jarell Joseph signs with Louisiana Lafayette

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jarell Joseph has had a very successful career as a member of the Lake Charles College Prep Track and Field team, and on Saturday he put pen to paper making his college decision official to continue his academic, and athletic careers at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'

It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
