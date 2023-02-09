Read full article on original website
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Strangest Things Thrown At Mardi Gras Parades In Lake Charles
The Mardi Gras season is here and next week the Mardi Gras weekend will get underway with a bunch of Mardi Gras events and a bunch of parades. On Friday, February 17th is the Merchants Parade, Sunday, February 19th is the Children's Parade and then on Tuesday, February 21st is the granddaddy of them all, The Krewe of Krewe Parade.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
KPLC TV
LCCP’s Jarell Joseph signs with Louisiana Lafayette
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jarell Joseph has had a very successful career as a member of the Lake Charles College Prep Track and Field team, and on Saturday he put pen to paper making his college decision official to continue his academic, and athletic careers at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Feb. 10-12
Well, we made it folks! The weekend is here and it couldn't come fast enough, right? We have all been hard at work all weekend and now it's time to get out and blow off some steam. There are a bunch of events going on all over Southwest Louisiana and...
theadvocate.com
Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'
It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Want Free Tickets To Our Lundi Gras Party? Here Is Where You Need To Be Today
Last week, we announced that our legendary Lundi Gras Party was back and will feature The Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank. It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Townsquare Media Lake Charles and Gator 99.5 proudly present the 12th annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank!
Biblical strategy plan to stop community violence in New Iberia
The New Iberia community is coming together to prevent more violence from spreading in their city.
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It
If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
Family Friendly Zone During Lake Charles, Louisiana Mardi Gras Returns
The family-friendly location during Mardi Gras called The Zone will be back for 2023. It's an alcohol and tobacco-free zone for families, children, and teens. From 11:30am until 3:30pm this Fat Tuesday (2/21), The Zone will be open on the parade route. Location:. The empty parking lot between the Charleston...
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
KPLC TV
Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for 6th time, officials say
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Place Vendome, an apartment building in the 1000 block of Prejean Drive. The fire began at 10:54 a.m., according to LCFD. No injuries are reported. This is the sixth fire at the apartment...
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
