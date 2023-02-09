It has been reported that a federal court has ruled against oral arguments asking that a former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, be permitted to use some chat applications. As a condition of his release on a bond in the amount of $250 million, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is reported to have upheld his ruling that Bankman-Fried be prohibited from using encrypted messaging apps. The report was published on February 9 by Reuters. On February 1, the judge issued an order requiring SBF to refrain from communicating using apps such as Signal. However, the legal team representing the former CEO and the prosecutors had previously negotiated a deal that allowed for exceptions, including the use of Facebook Messenger, Zoom, and FaceTime.

