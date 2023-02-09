Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
blockchain.news
Kraken Agrees to Cease Staking Services for U.S. Clients
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken have come to an agreement that will result in Kraken no longer providing staking services or programs to customers located in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated in a press release dated February 9...
blockchain.news
Hut 8 Mining Company to Merge with US Bitcoin
Hut 8 Mining, a Canadian company that mines cryptocurrencies, has announced publicly their desire to merge with US Bitcoin to become Hut 8 Corp., often referred to as "New Hut." Hut 8 Mining is also known as "New Hut." The news that the boards of directors of both firms had...
blockchain.news
Chiliz Launches Layer-1 Blockchain to Support Growth
Chiliz, a platform for fan tokens, has now announced the launching of its very own layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain environment. This move was made to allow the network to continue expanding five years after its first appearance. The Chiliz fan token ecosystem has been propelled by ERC-20...
blockchain.news
Voyager Digital Subpoenas FTX Executives
Subpoenas demanding information have been issued on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX and Alameda Research officials by attorneys representing insolvent crypto broker Voyager Digital. According to the filing made on February 6, the subpoenas have a very broad reach, and the attorneys for Voyager are asking for...
blockchain.news
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Restricted from Using encrypted messaging apps
It has been reported that a federal court has ruled against oral arguments asking that a former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, be permitted to use some chat applications. As a condition of his release on a bond in the amount of $250 million, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is reported to have upheld his ruling that Bankman-Fried be prohibited from using encrypted messaging apps. The report was published on February 9 by Reuters. On February 1, the judge issued an order requiring SBF to refrain from communicating using apps such as Signal. However, the legal team representing the former CEO and the prosecutors had previously negotiated a deal that allowed for exceptions, including the use of Facebook Messenger, Zoom, and FaceTime.
