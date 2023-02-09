Read full article on original website
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Revealed – 11 Common Injuries Suffered at Louisiana Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales
Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
225batonrouge.com
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
theadvocate.com
Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'
It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
The Five Best Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana
Everyone knows Louisiana is the #1 destination to celebrate Mardi Gras. But, what if you live in Louisiana and you want to celebrate the holiday somewhere else?. Top 5 Places To Celebrate Mardi Gras Outside Louisiana:. 1. Galveston, Texas. The Mardi Gras celebration in Galveston is the 3rd largest in...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can the state of Louisiana take property without permission from the property owner?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Can the State of Louisiana take one’s property without the property owner’s permission?. ANSWER: Yes, through a process in Louisiana known as expropriation. This is referred to as eminent domain elsewhere. According to the...
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?
Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
myneworleans.com
Third annual Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway will return to Treme Feb. 15
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Returning for a third year, the Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway to give away 500 jambalaya kits to help food insecure locals celebrate the culture of Carnival. Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and Jazz Drummer Shannon Powell aka “King of Treme” will be...
