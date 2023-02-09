ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana

Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country

Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'

It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?

Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
