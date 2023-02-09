ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

Get ready for sunny days with IKEA's spring/summer 2023 collection

IKEA has launched three new collections for spring/summer 2023 — Vivid Wonderland, Glorious Green and Simple Serenity — as part of its wider 'Transitions' theme. The Swedish retailer is encouraging simple, sustainable tweaks that will refresh our homes. As we prepare for hosting (and dust off our garden furniture sets), the three collections offer affordable accents, home furnishing accessories and beautiful buys to lift tired corners. Unlike previous homeware drops, they are looking at the small ways we can adapt our homes by investing in quality products that stand the test of time.
Family Handyman

Joanna Gaines’ Latest Home Makeover Shows How You Can Make the Most of Any Small Space

Fans of Joanna Gaines know that the designer isn’t afraid of renovating huge spaces—one of the latest Chip and Joanna Gaines projects was the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas. But more demo doesn’t always mean better, and small spaces are just as important as large-scale redesigns. HGTV’s Fixer Upper star recently took on a smaller renovation that required zero demolition and proved how impactful a few days of work are on small spaces.
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

IKEA and Marimekko Launch Limited-Edition BASTUA Collection

IKEA has teamed up with Finnish design brand Marimekko to create a collection rooted in the benefits of Nordic nature and sauna culture. Named “BASTUA”, the collection is made up of 26 pieces, each in a limited-edition run, and ranges from larger furniture pieces to small homeware objects. The collection also marks the first time that Marimekko – founded in 1951 – has designed a set of prints exclusively for an external brand collaboration. “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
The Independent

13 of the best blue homeware to shop now

From piercing bright skies and turquoise seas to Greek island homes – nothing fires the imagination and soothes the spirits quite like pleasing shades of blue.To channel those positive vibe, we’ve rounded up the best blue homewares to shop right now…1. Blue Glass Yala Jug, £24.95 (tumblers from a selection), Heavenly Homes And GardensChannel the art of Mediterranean living, with an indigo glass jug for wine, water and al-fresco entertaining.2. Ocean Star Fish Sharing Bowl, £7; Star Fish Plate, £2.50; Ocean Swirl Tumblers – 4 Pack, £8; Ocean Swirl Wine Glasses – 4 Pack, £8, and Ocean Print Plate, £2.50,...
livingetc.com

The new kitchen island lighting trend that changes what you thought you knew – designers explain how to get the look

We've got a bit safe with our kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Sure, it's probably not the right space to get super experimental and decorative as you might in a living room or bedroom, but it does deserve a bit more... pizzazz than the go-to schemes and layouts we have all come accustomed to (trio of pendants we are looking at you).
Apartment Therapy

These $35 Storage Finds Are Complete Space Savers in My Pantry

Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
AOL Corp

Martha Stewart’s facialist just revealed her go-to collagen mask — it’s just $18 at Amazon

Martha is snapping selfies again — this time she's swapped the swimming pool for a beauty salon as her backdrop and, let me tell you, I was no less impressed. Even with nothing to frame her face but wet hair, her skin is something 20-somethings would aspire to, let alone 50- and 60-somethings. And thanks to her facialist, we know that one of the fabulous octogenarian's secrets is the Super Collagen Mask from Mario Badescu, and you can get it at Amazon for just $18.
POPSUGAR

Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Major — Shop Our 20 Favorites

Nordstrom is one of our absolute favorite places to shop year-round. Regardless of the season or our spending budgets, we always know that we can rely on the retailer to deliver with the exact products and pieces that we're looking for — perhaps even a few that we aren't. Fortunately for us (and our bank accounts), Nordstrom is currently hosting its major Winter Sale, which features deals of up to 50 percent off on a number of best-selling products. And before you question it, nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you — we really just said 50 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy