Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Get ready for sunny days with IKEA's spring/summer 2023 collection
IKEA has launched three new collections for spring/summer 2023 — Vivid Wonderland, Glorious Green and Simple Serenity — as part of its wider 'Transitions' theme. The Swedish retailer is encouraging simple, sustainable tweaks that will refresh our homes. As we prepare for hosting (and dust off our garden furniture sets), the three collections offer affordable accents, home furnishing accessories and beautiful buys to lift tired corners. Unlike previous homeware drops, they are looking at the small ways we can adapt our homes by investing in quality products that stand the test of time.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Woman Creates Beautiful Wall Art Using Wallpaper Samples and It's Low-Key Genius
Cheaply upgrade your home store artwork.
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
Apparently, LeBron isn't the only James that's breaking records.
Joanna Gaines’ Latest Home Makeover Shows How You Can Make the Most of Any Small Space
Fans of Joanna Gaines know that the designer isn’t afraid of renovating huge spaces—one of the latest Chip and Joanna Gaines projects was the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas. But more demo doesn’t always mean better, and small spaces are just as important as large-scale redesigns. HGTV’s Fixer Upper star recently took on a smaller renovation that required zero demolition and proved how impactful a few days of work are on small spaces.
hypebeast.com
IKEA and Marimekko Launch Limited-Edition BASTUA Collection
IKEA has teamed up with Finnish design brand Marimekko to create a collection rooted in the benefits of Nordic nature and sauna culture. Named “BASTUA”, the collection is made up of 26 pieces, each in a limited-edition run, and ranges from larger furniture pieces to small homeware objects. The collection also marks the first time that Marimekko – founded in 1951 – has designed a set of prints exclusively for an external brand collaboration. “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.
This Couple Used Textured Wallpaper to Change the Look of Their Bedroom Door and It Was Worth It
I would have never thought it was renter-friendly!
livingetc.com
This new IKEA collection is a budget-friendly take on one of my favorite luxe interior trends right now
There's a cool new shape making waves in the interiors world right now – the doughnut. It's something that's been on my design radar for a little while, after interiors brand Hem released a brilliant doughnut-shaped pouf last year that really captures a particular mood that's trending in interiors right now.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
Oprah’s 'Favorite' Almost-sold-out Sweatshirt Now Comes in a Comfy Crewneck Option — and It’s Going Fast
Its buttery-soft fabric, relaxed fit, and versatile look makes it perfect for travel.
Get Completely New Cabinet Doors Without Buying a Single New One
And no, it’s not just thanks to paint.
intheknow.com
Bombas’ ‘Gripper Slippers’ are going viral for their comfort and affordable price point
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. House slippers are a must-have for just about...
Exclusive: Fashionistas, this luxury shoe brand’s second U.S. outlet coming to Sawgrass Mills
Christian Louboutin, known for high heels with red soles, set to open outlet location this summer at Sunrise mall.
Christina Hall's Simple Flooring Trick To Help Make A Small Room Pop
The type of flooring you choose significantly contributes to the aesthetic of a space. Here is Christina Hall's flooring trick to help make a small room pop.
13 of the best blue homeware to shop now
From piercing bright skies and turquoise seas to Greek island homes – nothing fires the imagination and soothes the spirits quite like pleasing shades of blue.To channel those positive vibe, we’ve rounded up the best blue homewares to shop right now…1. Blue Glass Yala Jug, £24.95 (tumblers from a selection), Heavenly Homes And GardensChannel the art of Mediterranean living, with an indigo glass jug for wine, water and al-fresco entertaining.2. Ocean Star Fish Sharing Bowl, £7; Star Fish Plate, £2.50; Ocean Swirl Tumblers – 4 Pack, £8; Ocean Swirl Wine Glasses – 4 Pack, £8, and Ocean Print Plate, £2.50,...
livingetc.com
The new kitchen island lighting trend that changes what you thought you knew – designers explain how to get the look
We've got a bit safe with our kitchen lighting, especially when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Sure, it's probably not the right space to get super experimental and decorative as you might in a living room or bedroom, but it does deserve a bit more... pizzazz than the go-to schemes and layouts we have all come accustomed to (trio of pendants we are looking at you).
These $35 Storage Finds Are Complete Space Savers in My Pantry
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
AOL Corp
Martha Stewart’s facialist just revealed her go-to collagen mask — it’s just $18 at Amazon
Martha is snapping selfies again — this time she's swapped the swimming pool for a beauty salon as her backdrop and, let me tell you, I was no less impressed. Even with nothing to frame her face but wet hair, her skin is something 20-somethings would aspire to, let alone 50- and 60-somethings. And thanks to her facialist, we know that one of the fabulous octogenarian's secrets is the Super Collagen Mask from Mario Badescu, and you can get it at Amazon for just $18.
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Major — Shop Our 20 Favorites
Nordstrom is one of our absolute favorite places to shop year-round. Regardless of the season or our spending budgets, we always know that we can rely on the retailer to deliver with the exact products and pieces that we're looking for — perhaps even a few that we aren't. Fortunately for us (and our bank accounts), Nordstrom is currently hosting its major Winter Sale, which features deals of up to 50 percent off on a number of best-selling products. And before you question it, nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you — we really just said 50 percent.
Comments / 0