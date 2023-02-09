Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want you to know the names of the people helping him vet high-level judicial candidates. It might, his lawyers said, subject those consultations to unwanted scrutiny. The governor doesn’t trust regular Floridians with that kind of information. He doesn’t think it’s any of your business, even though it’s routine government business, paid for with your tax dollars. He wants the power to keep it from you by invoking executive privilege, an extreme power play that should make every Floridian wary of what he will hide next.

1 DAY AGO