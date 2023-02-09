ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Petersburg Suspect Report Found to Be False

Petersburg Police say reports of a wanted man holed up in a house with a gun Thursday turned out to be false. Police had earlier arrested a woman at the residence for Child Neglect and her child was turned over to the Department of Child Services. She told officers the armed man was hiding in the house.
Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam

The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
Lawrence County Illinois Authorities Considering Junk-Related Ordinance

The Lawrence County Illinois Board held a hearing on a proposed county solid waste-related ordinance. That ordinance is being generated by the Board, along with the Lawrence County Department of Health. If passed, the ordinance will regulate salvage and junkyards, and ensure compliance with environmental standards. The recent session was...
Southwest Sullivan Schools Get Over $300,000 in Counseling Grants

The Indiana Department of Education has announced recipients of $5 million in Comprehensive School Counseling Grants. The grant is aimed at helping school corporations expand counseling resources and improving overall student outcomes. Among the recipients is the Southwest Sullivan School Corporation, they received over $307,000.
Knox County Community Foundation Awards Grant

Old Town Players, Inc. recently received a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The Knox Gives Grant Program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by Susan Yochum for general support to Old Town Players Inc.
Rivet falls in Bloomington

Vincennes Rivet boys trailed 49-25 at halftime and never recovered in losing at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington 83-44. Tommy Herman led Rivet with 34 points and 14 rebounds. In the last three games, Herman has accounted for 108 points and 34 rebounds. The Patriots are 4-14 on the season.
Wood Memorial over Vincennes Lincoln

The Vincennes Lincoln boy basketball team fell short in a close matchup with Wood Memorial Saturday afternoon. Luke Tolliver put up 20 points; Raden Benson with 14.
