Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam
The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
High Electric Bills Problem for Niemberg, Illinois Freedom Caucus
High Illinois energy costs were on the mind of area State Representative Adam Niemberg. Niemberg spoke on that issue as part of a meeting of the Illinois Freedom Caucus this week. In this area, Niemberg represents Lawrence, Richland, and Wabash Counties. He reports getting constituent calls about rising energy costs....
