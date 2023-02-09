Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Good Samaritan Hospital VanGo Extended Hours
VanGo is now offering expanded hours for the public. Good Samaritan Hospital has teamed with VanGo to extend the Vincennes transportation service’s hours. With the start of next week, VanGo will stay open an extra 30 hours each week. The new hours will be from 8a.m. to 8p.m. weekdays,...
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
WTHI
Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
vincennespbs.org
No injuries in Wednesday Fire
A Wednesday fire in Vincennes is still under investigation. Firefighters were called out at 11:30-am to the 800 block of State Street to find a fire at a home that appeared to have started in the back of the residence. The Vincennes Fire Department tells First City News that the...
14news.com
Man sentenced in Gibson Co. child molesting case
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced in Gibson County. [Previous: Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.]. The prosecutor says James Cox was sentenced to 38 years for Child Molesting, plus 10 more years for being a Repeat Sex Offender.
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
wzdm.com
Public Assistance Needed in Finding Suspects in Funeral Home Fire
Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are asking the public for any information they might have concerning an Owensville funeral home fire. The fire destroyed the nearly 150-year-old Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street early Sunday morning. There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Jasper. Lisa Harker was last seen at noon Saturday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department says in the Silver Alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.
wzdm.com
Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam
The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
WTHI
New ordinance will change traffic flow in one Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance has caused a lot of heated discussion in one Terre Haute neighborhood. It all happened at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting. Most people who spoke about it were not happy about those changes. City engineers proposed making South 34th Street to...
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana […]
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
