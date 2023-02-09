ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Rainbow Over Rainbow Square Shopping Center In Dunnellon

Check out this beautiful rainbow photographed on Saturday over the parking lot of Publix at Rainbow Square Shopping Center in Dunnellon. What a fitting scene to have over a shopping center with that name! Thanks to Jeff Branning for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala

This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant. According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza. Brown was asked to leave the business but refused. When officers attempted to handcuff Brown,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County

A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
GAINESVILLE, FL

