WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
WCJB
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
WCJB
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Veg Fest is taking place on Sunday, February 12th at Depot Park from 10 am-3 pm. There will be educational speakers, food trucks, and more!. Admission is free. Chuck Carroll is the host of The Exam Room Podcast where he interviews experts in the...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over Rainbow Square Shopping Center In Dunnellon
Check out this beautiful rainbow photographed on Saturday over the parking lot of Publix at Rainbow Square Shopping Center in Dunnellon. What a fitting scene to have over a shopping center with that name! Thanks to Jeff Branning for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
WCJB
Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida. That includes Gainesville, which is...
WCJB
Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
WCJB
3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in High Springs took cover and attempted to stay dry at the third annual “Beer for Brains” event. The event was held at high springs brewery and honors the memory of Jeremy Payne, who died of brain cancer in 2020. Payne was...
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
WCJB
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 6-month investigation, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a deadly wreck on I-75 in Gainesville involving a Tesla and a semi-truck was caused by “human error.” It comes as some had suggested the crash might have been connected to Tesla’s autopilot feature.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala
This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after causing a disturbance at StadiumHouse apartments early Sunday morning. According to GPD officers, Pedro Aparico, 21, was yelling and banging on the door of one Gainesville woman’s apartment. A nearby witness called the police, and Aparico was escorted...
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
WCJB
Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant. According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza. Brown was asked to leave the business but refused. When officers attempted to handcuff Brown,...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County
A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
