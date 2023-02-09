Read full article on original website
Florida judge warns rapper Drake to show up for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial
MIAMI — A Florida judge is threatening rapper Drake with a contempt charge if he doesn’t show up for a deposition in the trial of three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, a South Florida rapper who was an emerging star until his death in 2018. Drake, one of...
Florida Legislature turns Disney's Reedy Creek reins over to DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday passing bills to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and fix previous actions that have led to lawsuits and charges being dismissed against people accused of voter fraud. The Senate...
