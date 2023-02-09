ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Florida Legislature turns Disney's Reedy Creek reins over to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday passing bills to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and fix previous actions that have led to lawsuits and charges being dismissed against people accused of voter fraud. The Senate...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy