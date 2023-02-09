Read full article on original website
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say callers stated...
wevv.com
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
wamwamfm.com
Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area
A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
wzdm.com
Petersburg Suspect Report Found to Be False
Petersburg Police say reports of a wanted man holed up in a house with a gun Thursday turned out to be false. Police had earlier arrested a woman at the residence for Child Neglect and her child was turned over to the Department of Child Services. She told officers the armed man was hiding in the house.
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
985theriver.com
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
14news.com
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
wrul.com
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Man sentenced in Gibson County child molesting case
(WEHT) - A man convicted in a Gibson County child molesting case from 2020 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
985theriver.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
wamwamfm.com
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
