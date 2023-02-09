Read full article on original website
WCJB
People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County cities awarded nearly $30 million
Three Alachua County cities will receive nearly $30 million for wastewater projects following Florida’s release of $240 million for 36 projects across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funds on Friday. A press release said the projects will reduce nutrients headed into Florida’s waterways and eliminate 20,000 septic tanks.
WCJB
3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in High Springs took cover and attempted to stay dry at the third annual “Beer for Brains” event. The event was held at high springs brewery and honors the memory of Jeremy Payne, who died of brain cancer in 2020. Payne was...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
WCJB
Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
click orlando
Dunnellon man dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Dunnellon man died after an ATV he was driving crashed late Saturday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Chris...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after causing a disturbance at StadiumHouse apartments early Sunday morning. According to GPD officers, Pedro Aparico, 21, was yelling and banging on the door of one Gainesville woman’s apartment. A nearby witness called the police, and Aparico was escorted...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River. A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was...
‘I Am A Monster’: Florida Man Killed College Student Friend In ‘Gainesville Love Triangle’ Murder
There are alligators crawling around the city of Gainesville, Florida. But they’re not the only predators. On Sept. 20, 2020, Erika Friman filed a missing persons report after not hearing from her boyfriend, Christian Aguilar, an 18-year-old University of Florida freshman. “The night before he was supposed to spend...
waste360.com
Gainesville Residents Fight Construction Landfill Expansion
Residents in the eastern area of Gainesville, Fla. are voicing their opposition for a permit to expand a nearby landfill. As the city experiences rapid expansion, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection intends to give Florence Recycling and Disposal a permit to "nearly double in height." This isn't the first...
News4Jax.com
Putnam County deputies find children living in home in ‘deplorable condition’ with 2 dead dogs inside, officials say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is facing child and animal neglect charges after deputies found children living in a home they called “deplorable,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies went to Casey Whiteside’s home on Feb. 3...
