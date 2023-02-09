ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala. Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County cities awarded nearly $30 million

Three Alachua County cities will receive nearly $30 million for wastewater projects following Florida’s release of $240 million for 36 projects across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funds on Friday. A press release said the projects will reduce nutrients headed into Florida’s waterways and eliminate 20,000 septic tanks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Dunnellon man dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Dunnellon man died after an ATV he was driving crashed late Saturday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Chris...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
HAWTHORNE, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Florida Horse Positive for EEE

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
LAKE CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Crystal River toddler

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 2-year-old who disappeared from Crystal River. A statewide missing child alert has been issued for Elias Brucker, a white male who is 2’5", weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
waste360.com

Gainesville Residents Fight Construction Landfill Expansion

Residents in the eastern area of Gainesville, Fla. are voicing their opposition for a permit to expand a nearby landfill. As the city experiences rapid expansion, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection intends to give Florence Recycling and Disposal a permit to "nearly double in height." This isn't the first...
GAINESVILLE, FL

