Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
WLKY.com
'Good luck, Lee': Louisville polar bear leaves for another zoo
The Louisville Zoo is saying farewell to one of its polar bears. The zoo announced this week that Lee, who lives at Glacier Run, is moving back to the Columbus Zoo. In the player above: Louisville Zoo polar bear living its best life in snow. The reason for the move:...
wdrb.com
WDRB KITCHEN PLAYBOOK | Try out these super recipes for your gameday celebrations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When most people think of how to celebrate the Super Bowl, it often has something to do with food. To help you make the right call with what to serve as part of your game day spread, we've gathered some fan favorite recipes to help satisfy your taste buds!
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
wdrb.com
Love is in the air as Bernheim Forest's golden eagle Athena finds new mate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest. Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner. This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America. Bernheim Forest said Thursday it...
WLKY.com
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville vegan restaurant moving to new location in hopes of remaining open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's few vegan-cuisine-focused restaurants is moving in an attempt to keep its doors open. V-Grits is leaving the location it has occupied for the last four and a half years on Barret Avenue. The last day for the restaurant's Highlands location will be Sunday,...
wdrb.com
'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)
Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
Louisville vegan restaurant closing brick and mortar, moving to 'much smaller location'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Located on the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue in the Highlands, V-Grits announced on Saturday that they are moving. The vegan restaurant said that they are closing their brick and mortar and moving one mile down the road to a "much smaller location." Their...
wdrb.com
Students at Kentucky School for the Blind read book in braille written by 8-year-old blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a character in a book. Students at the Kentucky School for the Blind got to read the book about their peer in braille on Thursday. The book, "Adventures with Malakai," was inspired by their classmate Malakai Roberts.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
wdrb.com
New Albany florist preparing for Valentine's Day after more than a century in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations. Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
wdrb.com
CPR demonstrations to take place at UofL basketball games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halftime at two upcoming Louisville basketball games will include a life-saving lesson. UofL doctors will lead a CPR demonstration alongside former NBA and UofL basketball star Darrell Griffith and members of the American Heart Association. It'll happen at the UofL women's game on Sunday against Clemson,...
What Kenny Payne, El Ellis Said After Louisville's 93-85 Loss at Miami
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting point guard said after their loss vs. the Hurricanes:
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
wdrb.com
Betting big on the Big Game but still not if you're in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Gaming Association predicts that betting on the Super Bowl may add up to $16 billion. The number of wagers go beyond the game. You can bet on the length of the National Anthem, who wins the coin toss and number of points just to name a few.
Tree falls on Shawnee home, Louisville under wind advisory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home in the Shawnee neighborhood has partially collapsed after a huge tree fell on it while Louisville was under a Wind Advisory on Thursday. When the tree fell, it brought down wires as well as causing the front of a house on South 39th Street to collapse.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
