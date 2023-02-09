ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.
NEW ALBANY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory

ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

'I am just fighting' | Community raising funds for 11-year-old Charlestown girl with brain tumor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community is raising donations for an 11-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Ellie's Schafer's life changed on Dec. 10, 2022 when she was taken to the emergency room after a series of headaches, nausea and disorientation. She was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after a mass on her brain was found.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CPR demonstrations to take place at UofL basketball games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halftime at two upcoming Louisville basketball games will include a life-saving lesson. UofL doctors will lead a CPR demonstration alongside former NBA and UofL basketball star Darrell Griffith and members of the American Heart Association. It'll happen at the UofL women's game on Sunday against Clemson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

