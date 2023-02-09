Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)
It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
State Department of Environmental Protection fines Northampton auto salvage company
NORTHAMPTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection this week announced it fined the owner of an auto salvage company $5,750 for violating wastewater regulations. The department’s statement Monday said the department saw an employee at Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. improperly dumping waste from a septic tank near the...
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,268-square-foot home on Quarry Street in Ware that sold for $361,000.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Southwick town clerk’s office cuts public hours with positions still unfilled
SOUTHWICK — Starting today, the town clerk, collector and treasurer’s office will be closed to the public on Fridays, because of staffing shortages as the local election season officially begins. Michelle Hill, who leads the combined department, said Feb. 6 that beginning this week her office will be...
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid
Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
Black History Month 2023: 15 years after his Springfield church was burned by arsonists, Bishop Bryant Robinson’s faith remains unshaken
When Bishop Bryant Robinson, Jr., speaks, it helps a bit to lean forward, especially if the pastor of the Macedonia Church of God in Christ is wearing his protective mask. That’s a very small concession to make for words worth hearing. “I watched the fire that consumed our structure....
