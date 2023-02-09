ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Reading to Westfield preschoolers was highlight of Senator’s week (Letters)

It finally felt like winter there for a second this past weekend. I hope everyone was able to stay safe and warm in those extreme temperatures. I started off my week Sunday morning in Springfield at the Winter Walk to End Homelessness. This wonderful event, organized by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness, is aimed at raising awareness as well as funds to support various organizations in Western Massachusetts who work to end homelessness. Many of my elected colleagues and over 400 community members joined and made this walk a huge success.
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid

Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

