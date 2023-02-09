Democrats are celebrating a sly-as-a-fox president. Republicans are fuming at a “disingenuous” dirty-trickster. That sums up how both parties see Joe Biden after his second State of the Union address — complete with some surreal on-air negotiating. The president and House Republicans appeared to formalize a pact solidifying that potential changes to Social Security and Medicare will not be on the table in just-started debt ceiling negotiations.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO