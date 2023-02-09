Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Sunshine State sunset debate
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida today as part of his post-State of the Union travel comes...
Roll Call Online
Feud between McConnell and Scott boils as Biden applies heat
The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott isn’t exactly new, but it boiled hotter this week as President Joe Biden amplified his use of Scott as a campaign-style foil. “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare...
Roll Call Online
Top House Dems found their 2024 candidate at SOTU: ‘Scranton Joe’
Democrats are celebrating a sly-as-a-fox president. Republicans are fuming at a “disingenuous” dirty-trickster. That sums up how both parties see Joe Biden after his second State of the Union address — complete with some surreal on-air negotiating. The president and House Republicans appeared to formalize a pact solidifying that potential changes to Social Security and Medicare will not be on the table in just-started debt ceiling negotiations.
Roll Call Online
House Republicans call for Blanton’s removal as Architect of the Capitol over alleged misdeeds
Calls for Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton’s ouster or resignation are getting louder in the wake of a fiery House Administration hearing earlier this week. The official House Republican Twitter account on Friday called on President Joe Biden to immediately remove Blanton, who was appointed to the role in 2019. Blanton was the subject of a scalding inspector general report in October highlighting a series of alleged misdeeds and abuses of the office.
Roll Call Online
GOP senators testify on FBI in first ‘Weaponization’ panel hearing
Republicans rehashed grievances against the FBI during the first hearing Thursday of a select House subcommittee looking into the federal government's “weaponization,” with Democrats characterizing the panel as a political stunt. Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in opening remarks that FBI agents have approached lawmakers to talk about...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Republicans in favor of cutting Medicare, Social Security do not include Mitch McConnell who says "it's just a bad idea"
Kentucky senator Mitch McConnel is apparently opposed to Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott's stance on sunsetting federal legislation, including Social Security, every five years. He condemns the idea as a "bad" one that is not the sentiment of the Republican party (source).
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Roll Call Online
The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses
Happy SOTU Week! In this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses, President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, Rep. Nancy Mace roasts GOP colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “in Congress. And you’re not.”
Roll Call Online
Homeland Security hires outside lawyers for potential impeachment
The Department of Homeland Security recently hired outside counsel to prepare for potential impeachment proceedings, as House Republicans ramp up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southwest border. The department entered into a contract with New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton to...
Roll Call Online
House passes resolutions to block DC voting, criminal code changes
The House passed resolutions Thursday to overturn District of Columbia bills that would allow immigrants to vote in local elections and reduce criminal penalties, the first time the chamber has voted to nix local measures in eight years. The House voted 260-162 to pass the disapproval resolution against a D.C....
Roll Call Online
Republicans defend quick use of subpoenas in House panel probe
Republicans defended their use of subpoenas Thursday in their first subcommittee hearing on the “weaponization” of the federal government, as Democrats accused them of trying to use that congressional tool to score political points. Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued the panel’s first three subpoenas, issued Friday, came...
Roll Call Online
US credits new programs for January drop in border crossings
The number of migrants encountered monthly at the southwest border dropped significantly in January, a dip that Biden administration officials attribute to recent “carrot-and-stick” style migration programs. Border agents reported a 40 percent drop in total encounters with migrants last month, decreasing from a record 252,000 encounters in...
Roll Call Online
Battle lines drawn
Both parties have made their opening bids in the battle over raising the statutory debt limit. CQ Roll's David Lerman, Paul M. Krawzak and Aidan Quigley outline the political dynamics in the Republican push for spending cuts and pledges to protect Social Security and Medicare. They also assess how new members could influence spending bills in the Appropriations Committees.
