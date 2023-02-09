Frida Maanum: How a change of position has unlocked 'unexpected' attacking potential in Arsenal and Norway midfielder

Read full article on original website
Man Utd and Arsenal transfer blow as Barcelona president rules out Ansu Fati exit as interest confirmed
PREMIER LEAGUE giants Manchester United and Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona's Ansu Fati. The two clubs have been monitoring Fati ahead of a potential summer move as they look to strengthen their forward lines. But Barcelona president Joan Laporta has poured cold water on any...
Massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as major Liverpool star targets return for important match
Before picking up his injury against Arsenal in October, Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s best and most impactful player up to that stage of the season and Jurgen Klopp has missed the Colombian star in the meantime. The injury was originally supposed to keep the winger out until the World...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri strike frustrates Blues as Graham Potter's side denied late penalty
Chelsea were controversially denied a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Tomas Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Liverpool transfer guru set for big Ajax move, with the Reds in flux behind the scenes: report
Liverpool are set to lose a key face behind the scenes, as the shake-up at Anfield contines
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
Burnley star scoops Championship player of the month as Chelsea fans demand club ‘flip Cucurella’
BURNLEY star Ian Maatsen has scooped the Championship player of the month award - leaving Chelsea fans desperate to bring him back. The attacking right-back, on loan from Stamford Bridge, has made a name for himself at Burnley this season. The table-toppers are running away with the Championship this season...
Soccer-Former Japan coach Zaccheroni in intensive care after fall -report
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Former Japan and AC Milan manager Alberto Zaccheroni has been taken to an intensive care unit after suffering a head injury at his home in Italy, newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said on Friday.
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal
Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory. Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.
Molly Bartrip’s own goal for Spurs sends Manchester United back to WSL summit
Molly Bartrip’s own goal sent Manchester United back to the Women’s Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham. After an entertaining first half, the contest sprung into life when Leah Galton opened the scoring in the 67th minute with her fifth goal of the season. Spurs levelled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon after through January signing Bethany England, who responded to her national team snub by scoring a fourth goal for her new club, but Marc Skinner’s United would not be denied.
Emir of Qatar wants to own both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as separate entities - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers... The strategy of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to try to purchase Manchester United while also owning Paris Saint-Germain will be to demonstrate to UEFA that each club will be controlled by a separate entity. Transfer...
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
VAR 'did not fully investigate' disputed Brentford equaliser in 1-1 draw at Arsenal
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited has acknowledged a 'significant error in the VAR process' was responsible for Brentford's offside goal being awarded in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday. The PGMOL, who is responsible for refereeing in the Premier League, had already apologised to Brighton after admitting VAR...
Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat
Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager 'fully convinced' club is innocent after being charged by Premier League
Pep Guardiola is "fully convinced" Manchester City are innocent but says they have been "sentenced already" after being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to...
MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Brentford; PSG at Monaco
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal is hardly in panic mode after a surprise 1-0 loss to Everton but the Premier League leader will want to get back on track when Brentford visits Emirates Stadium. Next week there's a showdown with second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal has a five-point lead and a game in hand over City. Brentford has four wins and two draws in its past six games. Chelsea will try to reboot its top-four hopes when it travels across London to face West Ham in a match that should offer an intriguing midfield duel between Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice. Chelsea paid a British record fee to sign Fernandez, and Rice could fetch similar figures if he leaves the Hammers. Fourth-placed Newcastle visits second-from-bottom Bournemouth in the evening match. Leicester hosts Tottenham. Brighton is at Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton will try to build off its 3-0 win over Liverpool when it visits last-place Southampton. Fulham hosts Nottingham Forest.
Soccer-Big spenders Chelsea held 1-1 at West Ham
LONDON (Reuters) -Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Joao Felix’s opener was cancelled out by ex-Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter’s expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot.
Tomas Soucek's 'save' against Chelsea | Graham Potter: They needed their 'keeper!
Chelsea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham after Tomas Soucek appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand. Speaking in his post-match presser, Graham Potter joked that it was a good save from the Hammers midfielder.
