ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frida Maanum: How a change of position has unlocked 'unexpected' attacking potential in Arsenal and Norway midfielder

By Laura Hunter
SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix

Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
SkySports

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri strike frustrates Blues as Graham Potter's side denied late penalty

Chelsea were controversially denied a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium to leave their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Tomas Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
SkySports

Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham

Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
SkySports

Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory. Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.
The Guardian

Molly Bartrip’s own goal for Spurs sends Manchester United back to WSL summit

Molly Bartrip’s own goal sent Manchester United back to the Women’s Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham. After an entertaining first half, the contest sprung into life when Leah Galton opened the scoring in the 67th minute with her fifth goal of the season. Spurs levelled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon after through January signing Bethany England, who responded to her national team snub by scoring a fourth goal for her new club, but Marc Skinner’s United would not be denied.
SkySports

VAR 'did not fully investigate' disputed Brentford equaliser in 1-1 draw at Arsenal

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited has acknowledged a 'significant error in the VAR process' was responsible for Brentford's offside goal being awarded in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Saturday. The PGMOL, who is responsible for refereeing in the Premier League, had already apologised to Brighton after admitting VAR...
SkySports

Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat

Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Brentford; PSG at Monaco

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal is hardly in panic mode after a surprise 1-0 loss to Everton but the Premier League leader will want to get back on track when Brentford visits Emirates Stadium. Next week there's a showdown with second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal has a five-point lead and a game in hand over City. Brentford has four wins and two draws in its past six games. Chelsea will try to reboot its top-four hopes when it travels across London to face West Ham in a match that should offer an intriguing midfield duel between Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice. Chelsea paid a British record fee to sign Fernandez, and Rice could fetch similar figures if he leaves the Hammers. Fourth-placed Newcastle visits second-from-bottom Bournemouth in the evening match. Leicester hosts Tottenham. Brighton is at Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton will try to build off its 3-0 win over Liverpool when it visits last-place Southampton. Fulham hosts Nottingham Forest.
Reuters

Soccer-Big spenders Chelsea held 1-1 at West Ham

LONDON (Reuters) -Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Joao Felix’s opener was cancelled out by ex-Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter’s expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy