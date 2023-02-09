ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Stunning Beach House Made of Glass Charms the SoCal Market for $7.5M

An award-winning architectural design in Manhattan Beach, CA, is a showstopper of a beach house. The concrete, steel, and glass home offers unobstructed ocean views. “I've never seen anything like it," says Lauren Forbes with Compass. She's co-listing the home with Todd Jones of Rodeo Realty. "There are two separate wings on the top that almost look like trains or beautiful glass buildings that are separated.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
SFGate

Police: officers shot armed suspect during California chase

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police officers shot and wounded a man they said pulled out a gun following a car and foot chase in Southern California, authorities said. The pursuit began when San Bernardino officers attempted to pull over a car and the driver sped away on Friday, police department officials said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy