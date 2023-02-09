ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cryptocurrency, Riding on Lows & Even Bigger Highs: Ethereum, Shiba Inu, & Big Eyes Coin – Cryptos Generating Stability

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
bitcoinist.com

6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023

Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
coinchapter.com

ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
u.today

Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?

Shiba Inu’s biggest catalyst yet may be days away. Followers are speculating the launch of Shibarium -- a Layer 2 scaling solution -- could happen as soon as next week. Still, Shiba Inu, trading at a fraction of a cent, has a long way to go to reach $0.01.
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,364% as Following Happened to SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy