Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton
Wanda Minga Rhea of Clinton, born on February 25, 1936, passed away peacefully at NHC in Oak Ridge on February 8, 2023. Wanda was a life-long resident of Anderson County and a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a very generous and loving person and will be deeply missed by those she left behind. She is preceded in death by: father Thomas Benton Minga, mother Nellie Overton Minga, husband Hugh Rex Rhea, son Russell Eugene Rhea.
WYSH AM 1380
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville
Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years. His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a...
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
WYSH AM 1380
Tennessee Firearms Association meeting
The Knoxville chapter of the Tennessee Firearms Association will meet on Tuesday, February 14th from 6 to 8 pm at the Shoney’s located on Emory Road in Knoxville, off of exit 112 from I-75. Food will be available between 6 and 7 pm and the meeting itself will begin...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson, Campbell schools to remain closed Monday Feb. 13
Due to widespread illness across both systems, schools in Anderson and Campbell counties will remain closed on Monday, February 13th to allow folks to start feeling better. Both systems, along with several others in East Tennessee, were closed on Friday for the same reason. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News...
wvlt.tv
Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death
3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships. Updated: 6 hours ago. A goal of housing more than 38,000 homeless veterans was surpassed by more than 6% nationally, while...
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
WYSH AM 1380
McNally checks into hospital, tweets update
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, whose 5th State Senatorial District includes Anderson County, checked himself into Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday, after experiencing what he called in an early-morning tweet “symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.”. McNally reportedly began feeling ill during Thursday morning’s Senate session, and was advised by...
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
wvlt.tv
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
13-pound yearling bear rescued with broken femur near Laurel Falls
The Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) has a new, 1-year-old resident after he was rescued from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, the organization said.
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
wvlt.tv
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
californianewswire.com
Established Knoxville ophthalmology practice expands its services with a new doctor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded its team of skilled medical professionals with the addition of General Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, M.D., to offer its growing patient base even more options for top-rate eye care.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
Comments / 0