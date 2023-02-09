ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

WEHOville.com

Misti Cooper, pillar of WeHo, on life support at Cedars-Sinai

Former long-term Transportation Commissioner and founder of Yogurt Stop, Misti Cooper, is fighting for her life at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. She is 61 years old. From 2012 to 2020, Cooper served as the direct appointee of former council member John Duran on the West Hollywood Transportation Commission. In 2009, she co-founded the Yogurt Stop with her former partner, Marta Knittel. The two were known as one of the most prominent lesbian business owners in West Hollywood.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LATACO

The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition

These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente

Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los...
LA PUENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills

A multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills left several people hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The collision involved three vehicles, leaving at least six people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened near Califa Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. One person was in critical condition, one in moderate condition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
850wftl.com

Legendary composer of pop songs, Burt Bacharach, dies at 94

Los Angeles, CA– Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. Bacharach was said to have died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes according to publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. Bacharach composed popular songs such as “Walk on,” “I Say a Little Prayer,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.

A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
ACTON, CA

