blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball score vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates from undefeated showdown
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has played plenty of big games this season, but none have had higher stakes than its SEC showdown with LSU. The No. 1 Gamecocks (23-0, 12-0) and No. 2 Tigers (23-0, 13-0) face off in front of 18,000 fans at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN). They enter the matchup as the only undefeated teams in Division I, and only one will get to preserve its best start in program history.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley didn't agree to statue until she saw this stat
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley never wanted a statue built in her honor. She was apprehensive when the city of Columbia brought the idea to her. "That's an A'ja Wilson thing," Staley joked, referencing her former star player who had a statue erected in her...
Rebels Basketball Drops Heartbreaking Game to South Carolina
The Rebels nearly grabbed their second-straight win on Saturday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
Sold-Out Colonial Life Arena Set for Sunday Showdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina hosts #3/2 LSU Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in a top-three battle in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and Tigers are the last two undefeated college women’s basketball teams of the season. FAN INFORMATION. Due to the sell...
WAFB.com
BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina
Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball routs Auburn 83-48, longest win streak in program history
South Carolina women's basketball dominated Auburn for the second time this season on Thursday, beating the Tigers 83-48. The undefeated Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 SEC) extended their nation-leading 30-game winning streak on Auburn's (13-10, 3-8) home court to break the program record for longest cross-season winning streak. They set the longest single-season streak with their 26th win against Arkansas on Jan. 22.
Gamecocks nab first win of season in comeback vs. Miami
Despite Miami jumping out to an early lead, South Carolina's Zoe Laneaux hits a double in the fifth inning to drive in the go-ahead runs and seal a 6-5 win.
blufftontoday.com
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
blufftontoday.com
Angel Reese or Aliyah Boston? Making the case for who will win National Player of the Year
The SEC regular season championship will likely be decided this week when No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball and No. 2 LSU face off in a battle of unbeatens. South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and LSU (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I women's basketball, and they will meet in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN).
Nightmare at Neville Arena: Tigers Fall to No. 1 South Carolina
Johnnie Harris' squad suffered a sound defeat at the hands of Dawn Staley and the top-ranked Gamecocks of South Carolina on Thursday night.
Gamecocks Make History With Win Over Auburn
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's Women's Basketball team broke another program record with their 83-48 victory over the Auburn Tigers.
veronapress.com
Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina
Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
247Sports
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
WLTX.com
Benedict, Allen basketball games on Saturday moved due to construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia sports rivals Allen University and Benedict College will be moving this weekend's games to a local high school due to construction work. According to a statement released by Allen on Thursday, Saturday's games will now be held at C.A. Johnson High School at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia.
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
manninglive.com
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
