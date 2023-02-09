COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has played plenty of big games this season, but none have had higher stakes than its SEC showdown with LSU. The No. 1 Gamecocks (23-0, 12-0) and No. 2 Tigers (23-0, 13-0) face off in front of 18,000 fans at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN). They enter the matchup as the only undefeated teams in Division I, and only one will get to preserve its best start in program history.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO