Columbia, SC

blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball score vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates from undefeated showdown

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has played plenty of big games this season, but none have had higher stakes than its SEC showdown with LSU. The No. 1 Gamecocks (23-0, 12-0) and No. 2 Tigers (23-0, 13-0) face off in front of 18,000 fans at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN). They enter the matchup as the only undefeated teams in Division I, and only one will get to preserve its best start in program history.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sold-Out Colonial Life Arena Set for Sunday Showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina hosts #3/2 LSU Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in a top-three battle in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and Tigers are the last two undefeated college women’s basketball teams of the season. FAN INFORMATION. Due to the sell...
COLUMBIA, SC
WAFB.com

BATTLE OF UNBEATENS: No. 2 LSU faces No. 1 South Carolina

Southern head coach Sean Woods joined 9News This Morning to tell the community to pack the Mini Dome on Saturday, Jan. 28. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. McDonald's All-American Aalyah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball routs Auburn 83-48, longest win streak in program history

South Carolina women's basketball dominated Auburn for the second time this season on Thursday, beating the Tigers 83-48. The undefeated Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 SEC) extended their nation-leading 30-game winning streak on Auburn's (13-10, 3-8) home court to break the program record for longest cross-season winning streak. They set the longest single-season streak with their 26th win against Arkansas on Jan. 22.
AUBURN, AL
blufftontoday.com

Angel Reese or Aliyah Boston? Making the case for who will win National Player of the Year

The SEC regular season championship will likely be decided this week when No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball and No. 2 LSU face off in a battle of unbeatens. South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and LSU (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I women's basketball, and they will meet in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN).
COLUMBIA, SC
veronapress.com

Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina

Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina

AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
AUBURN, AL
WLTX.com

Benedict, Allen basketball games on Saturday moved due to construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia sports rivals Allen University and Benedict College will be moving this weekend's games to a local high school due to construction work. According to a statement released by Allen on Thursday, Saturday's games will now be held at C.A. Johnson High School at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
qcitymetro.com

When Destiny Called

The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own

Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

