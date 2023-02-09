ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club 'condemned' over alleged breaches

Manchester City have been "already sentenced" over alleged financial rule breaches, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules on Monday. A two-year ban from European competitions for breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations was overturned by the Court...
The Associated Press

Madrid faces Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for club world title

Having surprisingly made it this far, Al-Hilal has already won before taking on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup. The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semifinals and stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth title in the competition.
