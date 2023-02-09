Read full article on original website
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
‘He’d be a great asset’ – Dele Alli backed to make Premier League return despite horror spell in Turkey with Besiktas
DELE ALLI has been backed to return to the Premier League one day. The Tottenham cult hero joined Besiktas from Everton last summer after a brief stint with the Merseyside club. He was frozen out by the Turkish side following Senol Gunes' arrival as manager, but recently produced a goal-scoring,...
Real Madrid make surprise approach for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – report
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be under increasing pressure as the reigning LaLiga champions' rough patch continues
Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Confirmed As Finalists For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022
The winner will be officially announced and his trophy presented on February 27 at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
Soccer transfer rumor: Man City star Erling Haaland wants exit from club following alleged FFP rule violations
Erling Haaland taking the Premier League into storms after his arrival from Borussia Dortmund and the half man half machine already bagged 31 goals in 28 appearances for the Cityzen. The Norwegian Vikings have scored four hattricks and we are not even passed February is staggering even by the standard...
Man Utd are worrying me, it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing and coming back, fears Carragher
JAMIE CARRAGHER has admitted he is worried about Manchester United's revival under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are looking competitive again after years in the wilderness and sit only seven points off top spot in the Premier League. It's been nearly a decade since United last won the title,...
Man Utd ace told me he would be a star when he was just 12… it turned out he was right
ABOUT a decade ago, I got a message from a young kid on Instagram. It read something like: “Hi there, Troy, my name’s Jadon, I’m 12 years old, I’m in the Watford academy, look out for me!”. I didn’t notice this at the time but many...
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
Wout Weghorst’s new nickname given by Man Utd team-mate Lisandro Martinez revealed and it’s inspired by Lionel Messi
WOUT WEGHORST'S new nickname given to him by Lisandro Martinez has been revealed. And it was remarkably inspired by the great Lionel Messi. The PSG star slammed Weghorst following Argentina's victory over Holland at the World Cup. Despite Messi's team progressing to the semi-finals, tempers flared at the end of...
Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal: Player ratings as Los Blancos lift Club World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final.
Champions League last 16 TV guide: How to watch PSG and Chelsea in UK, USA and Canada
How to watch on TV and live stream in the UK, USA and Canada this week's Champions League round of 16 ties, including Milan vs Tottenham, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Milan vs Tottenham H2H record ahead of Champions League clash
A look at Milan's competitive record against Tottenham across all competitions, including their meetings in the Champions League.
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club 'condemned' over alleged breaches
Manchester City have been "already sentenced" over alleged financial rule breaches, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules on Monday. A two-year ban from European competitions for breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations was overturned by the Court...
Madrid faces Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for club world title
Having surprisingly made it this far, Al-Hilal has already won before taking on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup. The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil’s Flamengo in the semifinals and stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth title in the competition.
Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
The predicted Everton lineup Sean Dyche could use in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Jonas Eidevall admits Arsenal first half display vs Man City among worst of his tenure
Jonas Eidevall took full responsibility for Arsenal's performance in their 2-1 defeat to Man City in the WSL on Saturday, admitting that the first half display was among the worst of his tenure.
Premier League nearing £488m sponsorship deal with EA Sports
The Premier League is close to finalising a fresh £488m sponsorship deal with video game publisher EA Sports.
Everton injuries & suspensions ahead of Merseyside derby
Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night and Sean Dyche could welcome some players back from injury.
Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones
Southampton have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has been sacked.
