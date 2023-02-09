ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

JOHNNY REB
3d ago

I've had my Rebel flag up for over 30 years but you gotta replace it every spring because they start to shred, it makes the flag look very cool but they will rip and look bad. I also put a pirate flag under my Rebel flag and I think it looks cool. and always replace both flags at the same time. I've put all my old flags up in my Man cave/ Band room/Shop I work on my Harley.

Think first
3d ago

I dont like the flag, but it is on private property and it is freedom of speech.

Jeri Cooper
3d ago

don't give in to these people...keep it flying. !

WNCT

Plane runs off landing strip in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Three Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, three Spartanburg leaders are teaming up to better their neighborhoods. Rather it’s housing, funding, or resources—the community leaders are trying to help each other. Northside, Highland and the three neighborhoods that make-up Southside, are three historic Spartanburg communities....
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Triple Shooting in Greenville County

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake. A Turkish Furman student shares his point of view. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Tense moments in court as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys called for a mistrial during testimony from the Murdaugh family's former housekeeper. $3.5 Billion Accounting Error. Updated: 56 minutes...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

