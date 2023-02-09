Read full article on original website
Related
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Netflix Life
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
0
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT
Netflix Life, the Netflix news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Netflix Life is dedicated to providing top-notch Netflix news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.https://netflixlife.com/
Comments / 0