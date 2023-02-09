Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
hypebeast.com
N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms
For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
hypebeast.com
Rising UK Label Lost Boys Channel Says "Pretty Girls Never Die" With Its Latest Capsule
Rising Nottingham-based streetwear brand Lost Boys Channel has just presented a new female-centric collection that proves tracksuits can sit pretty in pink. Throughout the UK, there’s an abundance of streetwear labels representing their city to the fullest. For example, Corteiz is shutting London down regularly, Clints and Drama Call are pushing are pushing Manchester far and wide and even Bene Culture takes its following through the depths of Birmingham with its regular drops.
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
Parachute nightdress among recycled items on display at Devon fashion exhibition
National Trust aims to inspire visitors to reapply centuries-old skills to make their clothes more sustainable
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Preview of the Jewels in Christie’s André Leon Talley Auction
There aren’t many like André Leon Talley. The former creative director of Vogue (and the first African American male one at the publication), the late journalist and stylist (who died in 2022) paved the way for many to break through the notoriously exclusive fashion industry’s margins. His...
Collector Joseph Lau Sells $3.2 M. Worth of Luxury Bags, Mendes Wood DM Plans Paris Gallery, and More: Morning Links for February 10, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANDBAGS AND GLADRAGS. Big week for Birkin bags! First, the luxury handbag’s maker, Hermès, won its suit against artist Mason Rothschild, the creator of NFTs known as “MetaBirkins,” as ARTnews reported. A U.S. court ruled that those NFTs violated the firm’s trademark, and awarded it $133,000. On Thursday, at Sotheby’s, Hong Kong billionaire (and ARTnews Top 200 Collector) Joseph Lau parted with 76 Hermès bags, including six diamond Birkins, plus a Chanel bag, for a total of HK$25.2 million (about US$3.21 million), Bloomberg reports. An unspecified portion of those proceeds will go to charity. The sale’s top lot was a 2006 Bleu Jean Shiny Porosus...
This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week
André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.
ETOnline.com
The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Transition Into Spring: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More
Spring will be here before we know it, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to get ready for the upcoming warmer months. While you might be starting to fill your wardrobe with winter-to-spring transitional pieces like lightweight jackets and chic dresses, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
hypebeast.com
Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear
Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
hypebeast.com
Salomon Presents the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED
As part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Salomon has brought back its Jungle Ultra in a low-cut design. The hybrid design is crafted for hardwearing hiking and urban adventures with a new sleek profile. Coming in “Black/Magnet/Ebony” and “Dull Gold/Kangaroo/Safari” colorways, the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED is reworked with enhanced...
hypebeast.com
Reese Cooper Launches RCI Reserve Upcycling Project
After offering an early look at his upcoming Merrell 1TRL collaboration, Reese Cooper has revealed the first collection from his new RCI Reserve upcycling project. Using leftover materials from last season’s sampling and production, RCI toys with new ideas, delivering a comprehensive series of experimental garments. Fabrics upcycled for the project include everything from zippers and snaps to fabrics and ribbing. Each piece is individually finished with a Reserve label which is marked by hand on the day of completion. For RCI Reserve, Reese Cooper lays out three rules for the collection:
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the previous release featuring multiple Dr.Marten’s footwear, HBX Archives is back with more outerwear, footwear, and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and. ,...
hypebeast.com
Hydra Health Bridges Wellness and Retail
Hydra Health is expanding the capacities of a traditional hospital gift shop. Located at the Henry Cancer Center at the Geisinger Wyoming Medical Center Campus, Hydra Health features a wellness studio, a health convenience store, a beauty bar and a lounge. Designed by San Francisco-based architecture firm, Figure, the 1,600 square-foot space harbors a contemporary style complete with maple modular shelving, display fixtures, warm textile curtains and monochromatic furniture.
hypebeast.com
Filling Pieces Looks to Freedom-Filled Journeys for SS23
Amsterdam-based brand Filling Pieces has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, which takes a look at the ocean. Inspired by its vastness, the street/luxury entity’s latest channels feelings of freedom that encompass going on a journey. To achieve this mission, the offering consists of a range of versatile garments from lightweight jackets to coordinating sets and more. Collection jackets serve as a collection highlight featuring a minimal suede jacket in rust and sky blue colorways alongside natural-colored varsity jackets with multicolored Filling Pieces logo patches.
hypebeast.com
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon
Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
Hypebae
TikTok Girlies Are Curling Their Hair With Leggings — And It Works
At this point, it’s not uncommon to try new hair hacks from the beauty side of TikTok. We’ve learned that some are using a pasta strainer to diffuse their curls, and now your favorite pair of Lululemon leggings may be the key to giving you those vivacious curls.
