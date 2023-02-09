Read full article on original website
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Trial for Former GRPD Officer Charged in Lyoya Killing Pushed to Fall
A judge determined Friday that the trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya will not take place until the fall of 2023. Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lyoya. Lyoya was killed following a traffic...
GRPD: hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat determined to be fruit
Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital was in lockdown after a bomb threat on Thursday. A person set down a bag and said there was a bomb in it at 9:58 p.m.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Fox17
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Murder trial of ex-GRPD Officer pushed back to Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will face trial in October, a judge ruled Friday. An issue came up with Judge Christina Elmore, Judge Mark Trusock of the 17th Circuit Court said, so he presided over the hearing. Matthew Borgula, one of Schurr's attorneys,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization. In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at...
Grand Rapids Christian Schools apologizes after Black History Month lunch menu offends student
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A West Michigan school district has apologized after a student raised concerns that food being served for a Black History Month lunch showed an appearance of racism. At least one student came forward about the lunch menu items -- fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, macaroni and...
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Fox17
‘She was a loving person’: Friends, family remember woman hit & killed by car in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Sharika Williams. She was killed in a traffic accident early Thursday morning. “She was a loving person. Everybody that come in contact with her said she's a person that don't judge,” says cousin Kanesha Graves. “She loves heart. She will give you the shirt off our back, anything.”
