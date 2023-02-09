ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash

A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy